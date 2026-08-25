If you have a story of Dolly Parton or a favorite song or movie, please share in the comments. Thank you.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

There has never been anyone like her nor will there ever be. Dolly Parton died today at the age of 80. The world is a lesser place without her.

A lot of celebrities pretend to have come from humble beginnings, but Dolly Parton actually did and unlike so many, never forgot it.

She was proud of her blue-collar roots.

She pretended to be a bimbo, but she was way ahead of everybody. Dolly was also an incredibly shrewd businesswoman in an industry where music executives took advantage of artists that they thought were dumb.

Dolly Parton outworked, outsmarted, out strategized everybody in show business without compromising her spirit or integrity.

She made it look easy.

It wasn’t.

The song that most people associate with Whitney Houston with is I Will Always Love You was actually written by Dolly herself and originally recorded in the 1970’s.

Elvis wanted the song but his manager, the dubious Colonel Tom Parker tried to trick Dolly into giving away her songwriting rights, something that she smartly did not do.

When Whitney Houston made the song a phenomenal chart breaking hit in the 1990’s, Dolly claimed it made her so much money that she could have purchased Graceland.

Dolly also excelled at acting, basically playing herself and charming audiences everywhere. 9-5 was a huge hit movie in 1980 and she sang the title song for it. The song resonated with millions of women and made a huge impression on me as a young girl.

She went on to star in Steel Magnolias with an all-star cast in the 1980’s.

She was always a fun interview to watch as she had a charm and self-deprecating humor that was pure entertainment.

She had some quotes that were funny: “It takes a lot of money to look this cheap.”

She also told Oprah Winfrey, “If I see something sagging, bagging or dragging, I'll get it nipped, tucked or sucked."

She also handled some awkward and inappropriate interview questions with amazing grace and humility. Who can forget that miserable Barbara Walters talking down to her. Dolly never lost her composure and made Baba Wawa look absolutely foolish.

Her signature song, A Coat of Many Colors speaks of the poverty that she endured as a child. It’s a beautiful song and I remember watching a video of Dolly in a pub in Ireland singing that song and I was blown away by it. Everyone in the pub was singing along with her!

She was a treasure everywhere she went. She clearly practiced gratitude long before it was trendy to do so. People could relate to her because she was genuine and pure when so many entertainers in the music industry were neither of those things.

We are better people for having Dolly Parton and her wonderful music in our lives. What an incredible human being and entertainer she was.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon