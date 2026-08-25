THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
19h

Dolly Parton made self-deprecation look like levity and business acumen look effortless. Colonel Tom Parker tried to pry away “I Will Always Love You.” Dolly kept the publishing, and history vindicated her. “9 to 5” became a working-woman anthem. “Coat of Many Colors” turned poverty into grace rather than grievance. Barbara Walters condescended; Dolly answered with aplomb, making the interviewer look small. That was the gift: no bitterness, no pretension, no derision of ordinary people. America loved Dolly because Dolly loved America back.

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Patricia W's avatar
Patricia W
18h

Thank you for this, Nancy. For me , one of the greatest country songs of all time, Jolene.

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