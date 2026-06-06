THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Orwellsghost's avatar
Orwellsghost
13h

I realized long ago that American negros do not want equality, they want revenge. And this mindset has set the stage for all the problems we see in our country today. They have been at war with White Americans since 40 acres and a mule. Their hatred is like a thirst that can never be satiated. Prove me wrong.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
P. Thomadakis's avatar
P. Thomadakis
21h

Not all snakes are poisonous but it’s best practice to assume so

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