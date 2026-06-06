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Blacktivists were chanting, “A good cracker is a dead cracker” outside the courthouse where Karmelo Anthony is currently on trial for killing Austin Metcalf. I wish I were making this up. Our nation is in crisis, and it isn’t getting better.

If you haven’t been paying attention for the past year and a half, let me fill you in. This crime took place in Frisco, Texas.

Karmelo Anthony, a teenage black male stabbed a high school student Austin Metcalf when Metcalf approached Anthony at a school track meet and asked him to leave the tent as Anthony was not a student there and had no business being in Metcalf’s team tent.

Anthony of course refused to leave and an argument ensued. Anthony reached into his backpack, took out a knife and without any warning stabbed Metcalf in the heart. He died as a result of that injury.

Austin Metcalf was a good kid who had everything to live for, and Karmelo Anthony was a known troublemaker who stabbed Metcalf for no reason other than he was angry that he was asked to leave a place he had no business being in.

The Race Wars continue and just get worse on a daily basis. There has been an uptick in black on white crime where blacks seem to operate with impunity as long as the victim is white.

The real problem is within the black ‘community.’ They just do not have the capability for any self-reflection and honesty. They cannot admit that they are wrong about anything. That would require integrity and they simply do not possess it.

I have advocated for decades that we should have to have a license to have kids. You must take some sort of exam. The minimum I.Q. level should be 100 in order to become a parent. Emotional intelligence is just as important and maybe more so. The emotional intelligence factor alone would eliminate most black women from being able to have kids.

They also lack the required social and communication skills to navigate their way through life as a normal human being. Big egos and big emotions rule their lives, not to mention their predilection for extreme violence in situations where violence is not even appropriate. Many blacks still cannot speak standard English. Ebonics used to be somewhat amusing, but it isn’t anymore. (See video below) Scary to think that this individual will be having kids soon. And guess who will be paying for them?

YOU!

The ‘diversity is our strength’ propaganda that has been shoved down everyone’s throats for the past 30 years is just sickening. More and more people of all types are catching on to this lie we have been told.

It is a failed experiment.

Let’s stop pretending that it isn’t.

We are all tribal at our core. It is probably embedded into our DNA.

Don’t think so?

Go into any school anyplace in the world and go to the cafeteria and you will find that the jocks sitting with the jocks, theatre kids sitting with other theatre kids, outcasts etc. etc. We feel more comfortable with people like us.

And guess what?

There is nothing wrong with that.

The more we are forced to be together the stronger the animosity we feel for one another.

I don’t think all black people are inherently bad, but it is just too risky to figure out the good from the bad and I would rather just avoid for my own sanity and self-preservation.

They need us but we don’t need them.

They are exhausting to be around as they are obsessed with talking about race but not their behavior.

I am over it. And I hope you are too.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon