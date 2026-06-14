THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
5h

Just became a paid subscriber. I keep asking myself how and why did we let it get this bad?

Remember the 1990s and 3 Strikes and more cops on the streets? What happened wasn't better black behavior, but lower crime as they were being captured, booked, charged, tried and incarcerated.

Fast forward to the feminization of the system that led to defunding the police and letting the criminals out of jail, and black crime just went back to bad.

The problem is two things. Black culture and black DNA. Both foment violent behavior unique to that race.

I believe though there is a multi-layered approach that is needed to fix what is broken.

1. More cops, more prison beds, more criminal prosecution.

2. Stop and Frisk.

3. Three Strikes

4. Reformed K-12.

5. Re-industrialization. Promise Zone, labor surplus area capital investment assistance.

6. Welfare reform changed to workfare.

7. More Republican political wins.

8. More private social organizations in minority urban areas.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
working rich's avatar
working rich
6h

Few have the courage to write the truth the way you do.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy Muldoon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture