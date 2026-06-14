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Long ago in America we did have a race problem. As soon as slavery was over, they should have been returned to their homeland. Unfortunately, that did not happen.

Our society has paid dearly for that decision ever since.

We now have a problem race that are hell bent on destroying their own lives but the lives of everyone else.

We don’t have to live like this.

If you are a black law-abiding person, then I am not talking about you.

Since the verdict of the Karmelo Anthony, there have been some blacks that are advocating that blacks leave America and go back to Africa. Akon the rapper is one of them, Larry Reid is another (I don’t know who or what he does) and I think it’s a great idea.

My original stance on reparations was no but if we don’t come up with a resolution for the problem race, not only will our tax money continue to fund them, but innocent law-abiding people will continue to pay with our lives.

This problem has been intolerable for at least 60 years. It has only gotten worse because we haven’t done anything about it. They have a problem for every solution and just continue to obsess how oppressed they are while they are the ones who are oppressing and terrorizing others.

We all know that blacks especially black males are prone to extreme violence when they are confronted with consequences for their anti-social behavior. Their idea of conflict resolution is killing someone. That is the mindset and there is no changing it. Stop coddling and making excuses for them.

It isn’t working.

They are only 13 percent of the population but commit the most violent crimes in America. Any city where there is a majority of blacks you will have an extraordinarily high crime rate.

They are dangerous.

The problem race is completely intolerable, and they must be subdued.

That can only be done with force.

Whites who have spoken out and have been honest about this scrouge on humanity have lost their jobs and careers. And for what? Being concerned that their predilection for violence is disturbing?

Telling the truth is NOT a crime.

I have had white people tell me that ‘not all of them are like that’ as if I am unaware of that. But it’s always them and it continues to get more and more out of control.

NO SHIT!

Lying about this problem and others that plague or nation have become too commonplace.

Anthony Cumia has been talking about this for the past 20 years. Matt Walsh talks about this frequently on his show. I have written about it extensively. Why are certain white people hesitant to confront this reality? You or someone you love and care about will eventually be killed by someone black if you do not acknowledge this crisis. Stop avoiding this issue. And let’s be clear, this isn’t an American problem, this is worldwide. Did you see what happened in Belfast a few days ago? These people are not fit for civilized society. Ignoring this will not change that.

The late Colin Flaherty talked about this too long before it was fashionable. He wrote a book called “Don’t make the black kids angry.’ and “White girl bleed a lot.”

His books merely documented the crimes in the black community and squashed the myth that blacks don’t commit crimes against other races. Colin Flaherty knew that blacks more than any other group of people commit crimes against whites than the other way around. He was treated like a pariah.

Even Boondocks comic strip artist Aaron McGruder had it right when he told blacks at an event that blacks have run out of moral and social currency because of their pathological and criminal behavior.

This problem isn’t new but we have allowed it to go on for much too long. It’s time to clean house and make our nation a quality place to raise children and to live free in without having to worry about getting stabbed on a subway or at a track meet.

A YouTuber who calls his channel Heavy Duty Country (you should look him up) has been getting death threats from the Karmelo Anthony supporters. See video below.

It is amazing how the Anthony supporters still behave as if Karmelo was the one who was stabbed to death. They simply do not care about facts. They won’t change and we have given them more than enough time to do that. No more. They’ve got to go. Let’s help them pack.

Like Scott Adams said, there is no fixing this problem. We must part ways if we want to save ourselves and our nation.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon