This subject is going to trigger more men than women. So, proceed with caution. I believe in freedom of speech but if you come for me without processing what I am saying in this article I will block you without hesitation.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

Betty Broderick has died.

Anyone growing up in the 1980’s and 1990’s will remember the sensational story of Betty Broderick killing her ex-husband and his new wife in 1989.

This was long before the internet and it was front page news EVERYWHERE.

Even Oprah Winfrey interviewed Betty Broderick. (It was via satellite)

At the time the story seemed completely crazy but as more details emerged the darker the story became.

Elisabeth ‘Betty’ Broderick met Daniel Broderick in College when they both attended Notre Dame in 1965. They married in 1969. Both were devout Catholics.

What most news outlets fail to mention is that it was Betty who put Daniel through medical school and then later Law School. They had four kids and Betty was a take charge kind of mom who was on the PTA and chaperoned kids on school trips.

In other words, she did everything and in my opinion too much. She thought like so many women are trained to think, that if you do EVERYTHING for your man, then he will be not only will he value you but never cheat on you and most certainly never leave you.

But honestly, has that ever been true?

They’re many differences between men and women and women who leave men seem to need a long laundry list of reasons to leave a relationship.

Men don’t seem to have this problem.

They will leave simply because they feel like it.

It doesn’t matter how supportive you have been or how great of a mother you have been.

They don’t care.

Daniel Broderick started having an affair with someone he had hired as his office assistant at his law firm. Her name was Linda Kolkena. Daniel was in his 40’s and Linda was in her 20’s.

Betty found out about the affair when she showed up to his law firm with a birthday cake for her husband and the receptionist told Betty that he had left the office with his assistant earlier that morning.

She confronted her husband later and of course he told her that she was ‘crazy’ and ‘paranoid.’

It is all so cliche.

But the fact is Daniel Broderick was a full-blown narcissist who mentally abused Betty for years before he finally left her for the ‘assistant’. Then he used his legal expertise to strip her of literally everything including her own children. He pitted mutual friends and neighbors against her and basically alienated her from her own life.

That final act of pitting the children against her and not allowing her to see them was essentially Daniel signing his own death certificate. He overplayed his hand and his ego wouldn’t allow him to see that.

I DO NOT condone what Betty did, but I understand it. His malicious act of cruelty backed Betty into a corner with nowhere to go.

For women this story is a cautionary tale. For the younger women reading this article, never DO EVERYTHING for a man. If a man is truly ambitious, he will make his own way. And so will you.

It is fine to be supportive but NEVER give everything. Always keep some things for yourself. If he is demanding and controlling, run and learn to be comfortable being alone until you can meet a partner who is worthy of you and your life.

Betty expected to be valued but she was devalued as soon as he got to the top. She devoted her entire life and gave up her own identity for her husband.

That was HER MISTAKE.

But I absolutely believe that her husband drove her crazy. She had no history of mental illness prior to her husband destroying her life.

Ladies, always have your own interests, life, friends that are separate from your relationship. Never allow a man to define your life.

It’s your life, you write the script.

While Betty was in prison, she was estranged from her children, and they refused to speak to her for many years.

Betty remained unapologetic every time she went to the parole board. I do give her credit for that.

The only positive to this story is that as Betty lay dying in the hospital her children did visit her, and I hope that they found solace in the final moments of her life.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon