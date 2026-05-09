THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Steven S. Neff's avatar
Steven S. Neff
May 10Edited

I recall this story.

Let me say this first, and this will likely trigger more women than men (mainly because the concepts of headship/leadership and submission are so grossly misunderstood):

Men, you are the initiators in your marriage. The leaders. What does that mean?

It means you put your wife first — her needs. It means, as Scripture says, that you are called to “live with her in an understanding way.” To love her. Love is a verb; it is something you do. ‘Love her as Christ loves His bride, the church, and sacrificed for her.’

Women are fabulous responders. Built to be helpmates. Equal in value to you; different in function. Wives, respect your husbands.

Isn’t it interesting that God recognized our respective primary needs:

Men, love your wives. Wives, respect your husbands.

It doesn’t mean men don’t need love or women don’t need respect, but the emphasis is different for a reason.

When you, as a man, initiate selfless sacrifice, your wife is more likely to respond by giving back more than you could have selfishly guarded for yourself if you had not put her first.

This is how both parties get what they need.

But to your point, Nancy — NO person will ever be enough. No person can do everything. If you are looking to your spouse to provide you with all you need — physical provision and protection, emotional intimacy, physical intimacy, humor and entertainment, total understanding and empathy, etc etc — they WILL fail you.

Because they are human.

When God is at the center of a marriage, husbands are leading as they should, and wives are responding like they ought, it is the best recipe for success.

Why? Because it is God’s recipe.

But even a perfect recipe has a significant flaw.

The flaw is us. We are great at screwing up perfection because we are weak sinners.

And that’s how and why people die.

My wife once said (and I make no claim to be worthy of her words): “What woman wouldn’t want to submit to a husband who is called to love her, sacrifice for her, and serve her and her best interests before his own … to the point of death?”

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Crimson's avatar
Crimson
May 9Edited

Wow what a story. I’ve never heard that before. I definitely sympathize. In our society you can use every possible lever to torment people but the slightest hint of physical aggression is anathema. There’s something unnatural about that.

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