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I am sick of people who are emotionally three years old and navigate through the world as if they are invincible.

Let’s discuss the latest Darwin award winner.

Her name was Anita Grayson. This story took place in Indiana earlier this month.

She was a customer at a Tim Horton shop. The clerk made some sort of mistake regarding her order. Ms. Grayson who placed her order in the drive thru parked her vehicle and entered the Tim Horton’s and confronted a staff member of the establishment.

Instead of just asking for the staff to correct her order like any reasonable adult would do, she instead berates and verbally abuses the staff member. Ms. Grayson who was 75 years old actually assaulted the employee and an actual fight took place on the floor of the Tim Horton shop. Ms. Grayson pulled a large chunk of hair of the employee.

The internet seems to be divided on this story. If you think this is a story about some elderly woman being taken advantage and abused, you would be wrong. That is how the mainstream media is portraying it.

In my estimation she overspent her ‘social credit score’ (I use Josh Slocum’s term as I think it is appropriate in this scenario)

Ms. Grayson is black, female and elderly.

Dare I say she weaponized those things about herself as she probably had numerous times in the past?

She mistakenly thought she was a triple threat.

Only this time, it did not work out in her favor.

After the tussle on the floor of the Tim Horton’s as they waited for police to arrive Ms. Grayson who had been sitting at one of the tables after the altercation fell to the floor and died.

Her family claims that Ms. Grayson had a heart condition. All the more reason not to aggressively attack people who made a simple mistake.

None of this should have happened.

I don’t blame the employees of Tim Horton’s.

People who have never worked with the general public before have no idea how easy it is for customers to become unhinged and inappropriately aggressive.

I am sick of people like Ms. Grayson. I would bet money on it that she had a history of behaving this way and no one called her out on it. Her being elderly does not entitle her to assaulting anyone for any reason. Her behavior was ABUSIVE and she got what she gave.

Too many people think this kind of behavior is acceptable.

Guess what? It isn’t.

It is sad that she died but it was completely preventable.

She could have spoken to the employees in a respectful conversational tone, and I am sure that the clerks of Tim Horton would have been happy to correct the order.]

What are your thoughts on this story?

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