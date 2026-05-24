THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Donald Jeffries's avatar
Donald Jeffries
May 24

I heard about this story, Nancy. "Guess the race" applies here. It was an easy guess. As some have had the courage to say, we don't have a crime problem. We have a race problem. Until we start holding everyone accountable equally to laws, rules, and standards of conduct, this will continue. Thanks.

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Will's avatar
Will
May 24

Sadly! I'm sure Anita Grayson has children and grandchildren of her own and raises them to be as ignorant as her. It is the blind leading the blind.

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