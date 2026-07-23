THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
17h

Hear, hear! Well said, Nancy. A question I've posed many times is, "How much collateral damage are we willing to absorb before we stand our ground or, worst case, tap out?"

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working rich's avatar
working rich
6h

“The majority of white people that I know do EVERYTHING they physically can to avoid having to deal with them.”

Very well said and that is how success is defined today.

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