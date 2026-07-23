https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

One of my more astute readers commented on one of my articles. This is what he had to say:

the flip side of Black Privilege is White Submission.

Once people catch on to these one of two things will happen. Either all of the cutesy wootsy posts about Black Privilege and Fatigue will slow down before coming to a grinding halt, or the more honest whites will admit this as the first step to getting out from under and REALLY fighting back.

There will always be brave souls among us. But the majority will stop posting about this and return, gratefully, to their submission, while waiting their turn.

Ironically, we can even see traces of this submission in the fact that videos, posts, articles, etc. only talk about Fatigue, never WHITE Fatigue of Blacks. Which, of course, is what these videos, posts, etc. are all about.

Naturally, some will fire back (defensively) “That’s because other non-whites are fatigued too.” So? That’s a Red Herring. What does that matter unless whites unite with them, or non-whites with whites? Anyone see that happening any time soon?

So, enjoy the meming while it lasts, and then learn to better embrace your chains of submission.

He makes a valid and very observant point. It is easy to talk about Black Fatigue and black privilege because it is ubiquitous. There are many examples to choose from.

But the underlying driver behind it is much more psychologically dark.

As in my previous articles I have discussed how White America has largely ignored black anti-social behavior post-civil rights movement. We thought if we ignored it the problem would eventually work itself out. We thought black leaders would call it out and the problems would get resolved.

We were wrong of course. Black crime and violence have only increased.

Whites over the course of many decades have moved away (literally and figuratively) away from areas where blacks live and congregate.

We were called bigots for wanting to get away from petty and violent crime.

Who wouldn’t want to get away from violent crime?

But white people seem to be divided into 2 camps:

White liberals who ignore and/or encourage the violent tendencies of blacks

and Conservatives who want to bring public executions back to restore order.

What we don’t talk about is that we are witnessing the population with the lowest emotional intelligence and highest impulse for chaos and mayhem inflict incredible violence in random public settings that often result in death for the white people who happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time with no way of successfully defending their lives.

In video after video, we see white/elderly people being thrown in front of subway trains, carjacked, beaten senseless and thrown to the ground my mobs of black thugs in broad daylight.

The images are disturbing and only seem to be increasing as black people’s hatred of white people and white women in particular grow each day.

The animosity between blacks and whites has never been worse in my memory. Contrary to the popular narrative white people don’t have to ‘do’ anything or provoke black people for violence to appear out of nowhere.

The majority of white people that I know do EVERYTHING they physically can to avoid having to deal with them. We avoid eye contact, say as little as possible when we are subjected to being around them as they are easily triggered.

We basically do whatever we can to avoid any conflict with this particular demographic who are perversely attracted to conflict.

The propaganda about racial equality seemed reasonable and quaint 20-30 years ago but that isn’t the conservation anymore.

If you are paying attention you are witnessing in real time their quest for dominance and control over the white population. There is just no other way of describing it.

Where have we seen this kind of behavior in recent years?

We saw it during the pandemic which in my observation was a test run for the NEW WORLD ORDER FOLKS.

Who will submit and who will resist?

Who will obey and wear the mask or who will refuse both?

But let’s go back to that time frame when the commercials on television were shoving certain images in our faces.

Why are there so many inter-racial couples on television?

Do you see this many in real life?

Why are black people in nearly every commercial?

Is that reality?

Blacks are only 13% of the population.

Shouldn’t they only be 13% of the commercials on television?

Do you think we are being conditioned to believe that multiculturism is our strength?

We are in fact being programmed.

That is why they are called television PROGRAMS.

Do the thugs on the news resemble the blacks on television or in the commercials?

What would be the goal here to depict nice people on television and to tell us to ignore black criminal behavior or else be targeted as a bigot or white supremacist?

to be continued…

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