https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

All over America, as soon as the weather started becoming warmer teen takeovers are all the rage.

Why?

And are they really teen takeovers or it is something else altogether?

Are there white kids or Asian kids participating in teen takeovers?

No.

But guess who is?

If you guessed that the teen takeovers were comprised of black kids (and many adults) taking over malls and section of cities across America, you would be correct.

Are these kids just looking for something to do?

No.

They are terrorizing people, stealing from stores and destroying property.

Is anyone surprised?

If you are honest, you are not surprised.

I am definitely not surprised.

My question is, "Where are the parents?”

Should their parents be responsible?

100 percent yes!

If you have the audacity to not properly raise/parent your child, then you are responsible for this abhorrent behavior. You should be made to pay for the property that was destroyed and you should probably share a jail cell with your ‘precious baby’.

Americans are sick of this low value/low I.Q. behavior.

And why do so many blacks believe that this behavior is acceptable?

I am tired of hearing about that this is their ‘culture’.

It is pathological. They continue to have no regard about shared public spaces. It’s as if they have no concept of the word shared. Everyone is suffering from black fatigue.

The videos I showed you above are just two of hundreds that you can find on YouTube.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon