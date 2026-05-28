Black Riots All Over America
Make It Stop
All over America, as soon as the weather started becoming warmer teen takeovers are all the rage.
Why?
And are they really teen takeovers or it is something else altogether?
Are there white kids or Asian kids participating in teen takeovers?
No.
But guess who is?
If you guessed that the teen takeovers were comprised of black kids (and many adults) taking over malls and section of cities across America, you would be correct.
Are these kids just looking for something to do?
No.
They are terrorizing people, stealing from stores and destroying property.
Is anyone surprised?
If you are honest, you are not surprised.
I am definitely not surprised.
My question is, "Where are the parents?”
Should their parents be responsible?
100 percent yes!
If you have the audacity to not properly raise/parent your child, then you are responsible for this abhorrent behavior. You should be made to pay for the property that was destroyed and you should probably share a jail cell with your ‘precious baby’.
Americans are sick of this low value/low I.Q. behavior.
And why do so many blacks believe that this behavior is acceptable?
I am tired of hearing about that this is their ‘culture’.
It is pathological. They continue to have no regard about shared public spaces. It’s as if they have no concept of the word shared. Everyone is suffering from black fatigue.
The videos I showed you above are just two of hundreds that you can find on YouTube.
Don’t worry about “parents”. The single mother Section 8 hoodrats are every bit as stupid and belligerent as their feral spawn.
Arrest these “teens” (AKA youths, honor students, and aspiring rappers). Short stint in jail, followed by extended (2 year) and intentionally oppressive parole. Drug testing, no access to social media, loss of drivers license, no use of cell phone except for work or school matters. Vagrancy from school/work not tolerated. Strict community service requirements. Any contact with anyone with criminal record other than nuclear family not allowed.
Violation of any element of this: straight back to jail for longer sentence, then back on parole (for 5 years).
Make it so fucking shitty that these good boys who dindu nuffin wouldn’t consider rioting/taking over for even a second.
They don’t respond to nuance and midnight basketball. They only understand the sledgehammer.
Take away Mom's benefits. Arrest the kid and start the process