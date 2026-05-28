THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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One In The Pipe's avatar
One In The Pipe
5d

Don’t worry about “parents”. The single mother Section 8 hoodrats are every bit as stupid and belligerent as their feral spawn.

Arrest these “teens” (AKA youths, honor students, and aspiring rappers). Short stint in jail, followed by extended (2 year) and intentionally oppressive parole. Drug testing, no access to social media, loss of drivers license, no use of cell phone except for work or school matters. Vagrancy from school/work not tolerated. Strict community service requirements. Any contact with anyone with criminal record other than nuclear family not allowed.

Violation of any element of this: straight back to jail for longer sentence, then back on parole (for 5 years).

Make it so fucking shitty that these good boys who dindu nuffin wouldn’t consider rioting/taking over for even a second.

They don’t respond to nuance and midnight basketball. They only understand the sledgehammer.

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9 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
B2bdna's avatar
B2bdna
5d

Take away Mom's benefits. Arrest the kid and start the process

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