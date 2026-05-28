THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Marina's avatar
Marina
4d

Unfortunately your assessment is quite valid. It's a very sad state of affairs. How many are on SSRI's ? Supposedly a huge chunk of the population from what I read. What about the other stuff ingested or inhaled ? There is also the New Age thing, the witches thing which has surprisingly more adherents than one expects just as exemple. The Only Fans,the sugar daddy, the porn that some women are addicted to, which I just don't get at all. There seems to be a decision made to choose the easy way out and others go further and choose to wallow in immorality and depravity.

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Andrew Morrison's avatar
Andrew Morrison
5d

Amanda Knox was eventually acquitted on all charges. The real murderer? A guy they called the basketball guy, Rudy Guede. Guede was an immigrant from the Ivory Coast, so, he didn't fit the narrative.

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