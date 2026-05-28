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Another symptom of a decaying society are women who have zero moral code. I suppose there have always been evil women but since the ‘plandemic’ I have noticed an uptick in evil behavior in the fairer sex.

As a proud card-carrying member of the 51% club, I find this behavior disturbing.

Is this kind of evil born or made? The same question could be asked about male serial killers, are they born or made?

Until recently, women who killed comprised of 1-2 percent of the population. Now women comprise of 10-15 percent of murders worldwide. That is still a staggering statistic.

Women and Blacks have been historically oppressed but, in my observation, the less each group has been discriminated over the past 50 years the more outrageous and obnoxious these groups have behaved.

I don’t pretend to know why.

Maybe, the allure for these types of women is to see how many boundaries they can violate before someone pushes back.

These are women who lie without remorse.

They are women who smear other women who can see right through them.

These women most certainly have the Dark Triad personality types.

Dark Triad: Machiavellianism, narcissism and psychopathy.

They are entitled, manipulative, lack remorse, grandiose and are averse to any kind of criticism.

These women are everywhere within our society. They sit on school boards, city councils, PTA’s and I am sure many of them are elected officials at the highest levels.

They can be nurses, teachers, lawyers and doctors. They can even be stay-at-home mothers.

Let’s go over some recent examples:

Khouri Richins: A woman who poisoned her husband and then wrote a children’s book about grief shortly after his death. She was recently convicted of murder and will spend the rest of her life behind bars.

Mackenzie Shirilla: 17-year-old girl who drove her car over one hundred miles an hour and killed her boyfriend, Dominick Russo and mutual friend Davion Flanagan in 2022. She had threatened to kill her boyfriend just weeks before. Highly manipulative young woman with zero boundaries and is currently complaining about the prison cuisine not up to her standards. Is she a bad seed or did the parents fail to set limits with this monster of a person? There is currently a Netflix movie about her story. she is currently serving a 15 years to life sentence. I hope she never gets out.

Erika Kirk: Substack writer Donald Jeffries describes her in his most recent post as Amerika Kirk.

Did she kill her husband? No, not directly but she most certainly knew about it. Erika’s origin story has changed so many times, and her resume is simply unbelievable. She never seemed to be grieving and was more concerned about making public appearances and raising money. TPUSA seems to have become TPIsrael overnight.

Amanda Knox: Remember her? She was the American exchange student living in Italy and was accused of killing her British roommate Meredith Kirchner.

Do I think that she killed her? I believe she had something to do with it. I have never believed that she was entirely innocent. Just my opinion.

All of these women are shameless attention seekers. That is another signature feature of narcissists. They are a nightmare to be around.

I don’t see this behavior going away. As a nation we have allowed to many anti-social behaviors to become normalized.

Think about how many ways our society has changed in the past 50 years.

People are not as polite or well mannered.

School system has lowered academic standards

People no longer care about their appearance

There is a lot less parental guidance and setting appropriate limits for children.

Cursing and profanity have become commonplace

All of these things are contributing factors to degradation of our society.

I only see it getting worse.

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