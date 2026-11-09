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Russell Brand is no altar boy but a ten-year sentence for bad behavior seems outrageous, and it should make every anti-establishment truth teller shudder with fear.

Let’s get into it.

When Russell Brand was Hollywood’s golden boy 20 years ago, we didn’t hear much about the debauchery and the wild sex he was having but then, when you are part of the club, anything goes.

Brand has admitted to having sex with thousands of women and even admits to being a full-fledged asshole in the past. He has been transparent about his drug and alcohol addictions.

I have no doubt that he, like so many men who have options in a way that most men can only dream of, probably did treat some of those women with contempt and distain. Do I believe he may have taken advantage of some of those women?

Sure.

Did he probably paw and take liberties with women who didn’t appreciate having their tits and ass grabbed?

I would say yes.

It is inappropriate to be sure. Most men have behaved this way at one time or another. I don’t condone it, but it does happen.

But does that make him a sexual predator?

Do I think he is a rapist?

The honest answer is I don’t know.

What is so troubling about this story is not that Russell Brand got his life together. That is to be commended because men who have that kind of access to sex and drugs usually don’t get it together.

There is no incentive for men to change with as many options to women as Russell Brand most certainly had.

I did like his podcast, and he was a refreshing anti-establishment voice during the insanity of COVID. He knew it was all bullshit and so did we. He said a lot of things that the ruling class didn’t appreciate.

As George Carlin once said, “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.”

Except Russell Brand was in it.

He was part of the Hollywood cabal. And as long as he towed the leftist propaganda, he was allowed to be as hedonistic as he pleased.

His behavior was completely reckless, but he was protected as long as he went along with the program.

But then there was a glitch in the MATRIX.

He repented and changed his behavior. Only he knows why. But he did in fact change. And not just a little bit. He transformed in a similar way as Malcolm X did.

A complete transformation.

He was an independent thinker. He refused to kowtow to the elites. He knew Fauci was a monster. He questioned the official narrative, and we all know how dangerous that can be.

I am suspicious of not just the timing, but where this story takes place.

The United Kingdom.

You know, the place where it is apparently perfectly acceptable to rape little white girls as long as you are Muslim, migrant and or/black.

The same country that protected the absolute depraved Jimmy Savile and Prince Andrew. Jimmy Saville was never held to account, and he was given a funeral as if he were the king of fucking England. Prince Andrew was never arrested and most likely never will be.

If you have not heard of Jimmy Savile, there are plenty of documentaries on YouTube and I strongly suggest you view them. And just look at his face! We often can judge a book by its cover. I can only hope that he is still burning in hell.

My point is that this story should alarm everyone.

NOT JUST MEN.

EVERYONE

NO ONE IS IMMUNE TO FALSE ALLEGATIONS

If actual rape is allowed by some and bad behavior isn’t allowed by others who skewer the ruling class, we ought to take pause and see the danger in this.

A ten-year sentence is severe for a guy who may have groped a few women.

But rape gangs who terrorize working class white girls are doing so with impunity.

I haven’t forgotten the tragedy of Henry Nowak who was murdered by a lying racist scumbag that the U.K. police are still protecting.

The U.K. is currently a dystopian nightmare.

The U.K. is the test run for what the elites plan to install everywhere.

If you think that it can’t happen to you, then you are mistaken.

Be afraid, be very afraid.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon