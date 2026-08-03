THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1d

The COVID regime exposed how easily fear turns free people into managed subjects. Masks that did not work became loyalty badges. “Two weeks” became years. Workers were lectured by laptop elites. Families were told to skip funerals and holidays while politicians broke their own rules. Doctors and scientists who dissented were censored, punished, and smeared. Fauci now sits at the center of that wreckage: arrogant, protected, and overdue for a real reckoning. Bread and circuses will not satisfy Americans who lost businesses, loved ones, jobs, time, health, and trust.

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
1dEdited

I remember Dr Fauci as the French Kissing will cause AIDS that caused a panic across America. And I was just a young man who read the newspaper daily. I knew the COVID situation was another deep state attempt to remove another setting President. But being a county ass boy from SC I was easily ignored. Censored on all social media platforms and with LinkedIn I had 25K followers. Dr. Death will not rot in jail, but I did enjoy watching him squirm.

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