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Think of your worst job, your worst boss or your worst boyfriend or girlfriend. Think about the worst betrayal of your life and then think about the lock downs in March of 2020. Now multiply that by 1000 and you will have what we experienced six years ago.

Should anyone or anything have that kind of control over your life or anyone else’s?

We know the answer.

It was a scary time to be sure.

Before this time period I was not one of those anti-vaxxers.

But as a writer, I listen to language a little more carefully than your average American.

I remember hearing the words, ‘experimental’ and then hearing the disclaimer of the legal terminology that there would be no legal recourse for those who ‘voluntarily’ took the shot and ultimately became disabled as a result of it.

The shot was a hard NO for me.

I have an auto-immune disorder (a thyroid condition) and I knew that made me vulnerable for the clots that came with the shot.

My employer like most employers were putting pressure on employees to get the shot.

No employer should have the right to tell anyone what to do with their body.

No Government should have that right either.

The Government doesn’t give a shit about anyone’s health and never has.

I have never gotten a flu shot and I know many people who get it every year and then complain bitterly that they got the flu right after they received the shot.

Are people really this stupid? Are American’s this easily manipulated?

I know people who get the flu shot simply because it is free. That alone should be enough information to stay the fuck away from it, but American’s are easily fooled.

And our government agencies take full advantage of that.

Think of the mouse in the wooden mousetrap. He dies because he doesn’t understand why the cheese is free.

Most people got the shot because they were afraid. People don’t make their best decisions when they are in a state of fear. Our government knows that which is why they scared the shit out of everyone.

What I also remember is how critical people were of me and others who chose not to get the shot.

I was told that I just wanted people to die which is wildly absurd. I was told that I was selfish and irresponsible. Then there were all sorts of people who were not doctors telling others that the unvaccinated should not be allowed to enter hospitals for medical treatment.

Then there was the ridiculous directive that I should get the shot not for my own protection but to protect others! The fact that the vaccinated were obsessed with those who were not explained perfectly that they didn’t understand how vaccines worked or were supposed to work.

The gaslighting was like nothing I had ever experienced. I remember the compulsory mandated mask wearing. Those stupid paper masks that littered every parking lot wherever you went that did NOTHING to protect anything and even said so right on the box that they came in. ‘This mask does not protect from the covid virus’.

It said that right on the BOX! And to add insult to injury they fucking masks were made in CHINA!

You can’t make this stuff up.

I was disappointed that so many fell in lock step with every single directive we were given without questioning it.

The social distancing directive was the most gaslighting thing I had ever heard. There was nothing social about distancing yourself from one another and that was the point.

Think about how people were made to stand apart in an airport but were only 6 inches apart when they got on the plane.

That alone should have told the most stupid and naive that this was a fucking hoax!

I am not saying the virus was a hoax, I had covid at least 2 times and it was awful. I don’t know anyone that didn’t get it.

I also knew when I heard “two weeks to flatten the curve” that it was a lie.

People told me that I didn’t know what I was talking about and that I wasn’t a doctor.

I would point out to them that they weren’t a doctor either.

The government directives didn’t stop there. Remember when former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was telling New Yorkers that they couldn’t have more than a dozen people over for Thanksgiving?! And so many people just went along with this bullshit.

Most people are weak. Our government knows that. Our government is the ultimate bully, and this nightmare was every bully's dream. Tell people what to do and if they don’t comply than MAKE THEM PAY.

This mentality is as toxic as it gets.

Then there was the class warfare being played out in plain sight.

Rich and wealthy Americans who had the luxury of staying home during the epidemic were criticizing working class people like me for having to work. The disconnect between the have and the have-nots in this country is off the charts. A problem that has increased over the years but gets muted by the race, gender and the trans obsession.

And let’s not forget all of the honest people in the medical/science community that were banned, demonetized and screwed out of their own jobs and careers by Fauci and others for not going along.

Dr. Malone, Del Bigtree and Judy Mikovits are just a few of those people who were shut down for telling the TRUTH.

If you have the chance to read or listen on Audible to Judy Mikovit’s’ book called the Plague of Corruption, you should. She knew that Fauci was not only a fraud but a maniacal pathological liar and would ruin ANYONE who went against him.

Fauci has been a power-hungry monster for a very long time. He was at the forefront of the AIDS crisis in the 1980’s. He knew that AZT would not only not help patients who had the virus but that it would kill them even faster.

Yeah, Fauci is a sick perverse scumbag.

He and the medical community also experimented various ‘vaccines’ on Foster Care kids in New York city and at least one six-year-old girl died because of him.

I saw some of the testimony during the Fauci hearings the other day and I am not going to lie to you; it was enjoyable to watch him squirm but nothing bad is going to happen to this asshole. He should be made to die alone, much like he prescribed elderly patients like himself.

He is a great argument to bring back public executions, but he will get away with it. And those who went along with his insane directives and lionized him will pretend that they didn’t.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon