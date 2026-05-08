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Another human being was pushed in front of the NYC Subway the other day. This time it was 44-year-old doctor who was on his way home after his shift at Harlem Hospital. Miraculously he survived. The suspect (can you guess what color?) is still at large. Is anyone surprised?

When former Mayor Guiliani implemented Stop and Frisk policy to deter petty crime he was widely criticized for being a…wait for it… RACIST. But the fact of the matter is most crimes in major Democrat run American cities are committed by black males. Even though blacks only make up 13 % of the American population they commit a disproportionate amount of violent crime. Stop and frisked worked. It was a successful program and that’s why liberals wanted it gone. As soon as it was gone the crime increased. What a surprise.

We don’t have a race problem; we have a problem race.

That is the elephant in the room. This is nothing new but the uptick in such evil vile behavior from this particular demographic is only getting worse. Even Black Conservative content creators on YouTube are calling it out. The black fatigue is real and almost everyone has experienced it. (check out Carmen Jaycee, Anton Daniels, and the Lead Attorney) on YouTube.

Blacks are critical of whites who commit crimes, but they miss the point entirely. We don’t glorify white criminal behavior, nor do we build statues to honor them. Can you picture the folks South Boston erecting a statue to honor the life of Whitey Bulger!?

Bitch Please!

There are far too many emotionally disturbed people walking the streets terrorizing law abiding citizens. Women and the elderly are especially vulnerable, but these scumbags will attack anyone in their path. Black people hate white people and are hell bent on harming us as we have seen in the recent Cincinnati beatdown of two unarmed white people. One of those white people is a 50 something woman who has brain injury as a result of being sucker punched by a black man. This behavior is disgusting.

White progressives continually claim that systemic racism is to blame but that is pure nonsense. Black democrats have a myriad of problems all of which have nothing to do with white people.

Fatherless homes and being raised by ‘women’ who have anti-social behaviors that are not suitable for healthy parenting.

a propensity for violence and lawless behavior

zero impulse control

no or little command of the English language

lack of self-awareness

aversion for therapy and self-reflection

a glorification of ghetto culture

contempt for healthy relationships

inability to regulate emotions

no regard for higher education

contempt for all other races and cultures especially white people

no boundaries in everyday situations

no accountability or consequences for lawless behavior

a sense of entitlement in nearly all social transactions

It is intolerable and it must stop. We are going to be forced into vigilantism if elected officials refuse to contend with this dire situation. A lot of Democrats like Kathy Hochul simply don’t give a shit about violent crime as she has a security detail. But for the rest of us, we are forced to think about places to avoid as to reduce our risk of serious violence and death.

As for all the emotionally disturbed people walking around New York, we have to make a decision to institutionalize these folks even if its against their will. The liberals have been saying that they have rights, but so does everyone else and if institutionalizing these folks makes our cities and streets safer, so be it. We the people have the right to walk down the street, ride buses and subways without the fear of being violently attacked and killed. That right trumps the right of the mentally deranged any day of the week in my world.

Black people should not be able to commit crimes without punishment, this trend of coddling black America should have been done a long time ago. By not doing anything about it you are working against your own best interests. It doesn’t make sense. I have told white liberals that they would NEVER allow this behavior in other white people.

Was the Karmelo Anthony story not a wakeup call for white America? The fact that that Karmelo Anthony’s family raised more $$ money for his family and NOT the murder victim’s family not a rude awakening about how black Americans truly feel about white people?

They don’t want equality, THEY WANT REVENGE.

If every white ‘Karen’ started looting and shooting it would have been dealt with and it would have been dealt with swiftly and with a heavy hand. Enough with the black privilege already or you could be the next victim thrown in front of the Subway.

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