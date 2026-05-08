THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
May 8

I'm still reeling after seeing a (white) friend who unfriended me during Trump I for trying to explain that the migrant who drowned along with his child in the Rio Grande could have waited a few more days in Mexico to be processed but no, he chose to swim and drown his kid (if that was his kid) along with him.

This woman's new FB profile sallied into my feed. I took a look. She was DEFENDING Karmelo Anthony, and insisting that the white kid deserved to be killed.

I cannot comprehend this level of depravity masquerading as a moral good.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
Mid class partisan's avatar
Mid class partisan
May 9

Even the black fraternity meetups frequently descend into ghetto behavior. Seen in Atlantic times decades ago , happened in Mississippi more recently. Yes sure we white peoples have our dopes and idiots but it’s are LCDs and we don’t venerate them.

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3 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
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