THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Donald Jeffries's avatar
Donald Jeffries
7d

That's very kind of you to talk about my book, Nancy. I tried to interest supposed anti-bullying groups in it, but predictably they didn't respond. As you know from the book, these anti-bullying groups, like the school officials, local politicians, and local media, all invariably side with the bullies rather than the victims. Again, thank you!

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Hypernoia's avatar
Hypernoia
7dEdited

Isn't bullying one of the THE INTENDED PURPOSES of prussian style indoctrination (sadly misrepresented as "education")? This is the first step in breaking down autodidacts and non-conformers, and forcing them to knuckle-under to the pecking order. They have to set the pattern for the rest of your life. Conformers will be rewarded, trouble-makers or those who otherwise remain too independent or fail to fall into line will be punished -- until they learn their "proper place" in hierarchy.

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