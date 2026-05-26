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If you are not familiar with Donald Jeffries work, please look him up as he is here on Substack. I first heard him on a podcast called macroaggressions years ago and I have been a fan ever since.

His book BULLYOCRACY explores the social hierarchy of bullying and why the problem of bullying doesn’t seem to get better as time goes on.

It should be of no surprise to anyone that the world is run almost exclusively by bullies.

We live in a society that claims to not tolerate bullying behavior but if you have been through high school and/or ever worked in an office you know that bullying is alive and well.

If you have ever stood up to bullies (I have many times in my life) you will also know that you are not usually rewarded for such bravery. To the contrary, you will pay for that. If you have ever stood up to a bully in the workplace you will either find yourself demoted or fired while the bully suffers zero or little consequences. If you think these scenarios are anomalies, you would be wrong.

Bullies, as much as society says they don’t allow that behavior, DO in fact allow the behavior and sometimes even encourage it. When you fight back the mentality is, “Who do you think you are?”

Parents of school children who were bullied went to the school administrators with the expectation that something would be done about the cruel behavior that their children were being subjected to, but in case after case not only was nothing constructive done, the more the parents complained the worse the behavior became.

Jeffries book is well researched and documented and covers incidents of bullying across America in a variety of public schools and the cases of bullying seem to take on formulaic pattern. If the bully was a star athlete or a popular kid in school than the egregious behavior of bullying including rape and sexual assault was not punished.

The victim was almost always an outcast and if they were not, they became one if their parents pursued legal action. Many students had to switch schools when they were harassed unmercifully for complaining about being bullied. Sadly, many students who were bullied ended their own lives after many months of being bullied.

This is unacceptable.

It makes you wonder if a lot of these school administrators should be around children in the first place.

In many cases, when the victims of bullying finally fought back, the administrators wasted no time punishing the victim for defending themselves even though they had previously pleaded for help and got none. Often times the victim would be suspended for defending themselves.

This book should be in every Junior and Senior High School and be the subject of group discussions. Every media outlet should be reading and discussing this powerful book. Bullying is an epidemic is this country, and it isn’t going to go away.

America is obsessed with athletes and athletes are some of the worst bullies anywhere. And not just in High School. There are many examples of professional athletes beating, raping and even killing their girlfriends and spouses and no one really seems to care.

The behavior reveals a lack of values and morals in our society and the fact that we don’t protect our children is profoundly tragic and pathetic.

We need to do better.

I encourage you to buy a copy of BULLYOCRACY and look up other works by Donald Jeffries. (He is on SUBSTACK)

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