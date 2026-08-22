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It is all around us. It isn’t loud, to the contrary it is usually quiet. No big blow-out or heated discussion.

It shows itself in a variety of settings.

Work.

School.

In public, at the coffee shop.

At dinner parties

At family gatherings.

It is inescapable really.

Most of us have experienced it.

But all of us have witnessed it.

You see someone being targeted at work. Someone being wrongly accused of some sort of impropriety.

You overhear someone at work gossiping at work about a co-worker. They make a false accusation, and it makes the rounds at work. You know it isn’t true, but you say nothing. You don’t even warn the person being gossiped about as you don’t want to jeopardize your job.

Then you simply avoid the person being falsely accused and pretend to side with the gossipers in a weak attempt to avoid being gossiped about yourself.

That is casual betrayal.

In families in can look like the entire family siding with an abuser or predator while telling the relative who was abused by the predatory relative to just ‘be the better person’ and ‘move on’ because no one in the family is strong enough to tell the predator that they are no longer invited to Thanksgiving dinner. But these same relatives will alienate the truth teller and excommunicate them from any family gatherings.

That is casual betrayal.

It is so ubiquitous that is become normalized.

Another version of this plays out in the media on a daily basis when someone black kills someone white for no apparent reason other than they just feel like doing it. (Think Iryna Zarutska)

And instead of sympathy for the victim and outrage at the killer, the general public sides with the perp and feels sorry for the murderer because he is poor, black, mentally ill, etc.

And everyone on that train with her who did nothing to comfort her or assist her are just as guilty as the scumbag who killed her.

That is casual betrayal

In Donald Jeffries book called BULLYOCRACY, he recounts case after case of students being bullied in school. The parents of bullied child do everything within their power to get the staff of the school to stop such cruelty. They are instead met with indifference or outright hostility. There is no punishment for the bully especially if they are popular, an athlete or come from a ‘well-to-do family.’ But if the victim finally has the courage to fight back and defend themselves, the punishment is swift and often severe. (Donald Jeffries is a writer here on Substack and has written many interesting books and you should look him up if you haven’t already.)

That is casual betrayal.

When President Trump confronted a reporter inquiring about JE, and said, “Why are we still talking about J.E.?” Trump knows full well that the majority of his voter base voted for him to drain the swamp and on the promise to release the Epstein files.

And no such thing has happened.

That is casual betrayal.

We minimize the damage and impact of these ‘minor slights’ but there is nothing minor about secondhand abuse.

There was a recent case where a father threw a chair at a female judge after she gave the killer of his two-year old a sentence of 120 hours of community service. I imagine that he will serve more time in jail than the person who killed his child.

That is casual betrayal.

Think of the case in the U.K. where a young white kid named Henry Nowak was stabbed by an illegal Hindu immigrant and the police sided with the perpetrator. When Henry cried out as he was bleeding to death that he had been stabbed, the officer told him, “I don’t think you have mate.”

That is betrayal of the highest fucking order, and it is outrageous.

This is where we are folks.

It is all around us.

We are being betrayed by the people who are supposed to protect and represent us.

No one is coming to save us.

There is no pretense anymore. No civility.

The perps are in charge and they know it.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon