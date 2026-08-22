THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Donald Jeffries's avatar
Donald Jeffries
5d

I appreciate the mention, Nancy. Good stuff as always. Thanks!

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Steve Parr's avatar
Steve Parr
5d

When Trump won in '24 people celebrated because they thought the B.S. would end. I warned that the opposite would occur, that the evil among us would double down, quite like a cornered rat or raccoon, a blinding ball of fur and claws.

I was right.

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