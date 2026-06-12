THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
8h

Contributes nothing, not accountable for anything, no shame every time.

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working rich's avatar
working rich
10h

Harsh. Yet so true.

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