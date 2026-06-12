After much thought and consideration, I am only going to allow paid subscribers to comment. I didn’t want to do it, but my comment section has been filled with trolls so I will try this for a while and see how it goes. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your money funds my creative projects and I value your readership. Thank you. - Nancy

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

It is long overdue in America to emancipate ourselves from the ‘black community.’

They have made it clear that they have no intention of changing their behavior and in many instances the criminal element of the ‘community’ will not even admit that there is a problem with anti-social behavior and illegal activity.

No more Black History Month

No More Juneteenth

No more rap music

No more blacks in every commercial

We have to cut off all ties to the dysfunction

They have no intention of evolving.

Do not go anywhere where they are the majority

They are incredibly violent and will kill you just because you are white

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon