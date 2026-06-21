Father's Day In America:
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One in four children in America grow up in homes without Fathers. That is to say that 18-19 million children are without the instruction of a positive male role model.
I am not naive to think that all dads are great Fathers, but we have a crisis of Single Motherhood in America. It is deserving of a conversation.
If you are familiar with my work than you know that I am an Orphan Child and was raised by my maternal grandmother. So, I am well aware of the negatives of growing up without parents and how unnecessarily difficult my life was because of it. My own biological father never once sent me a birthday or Christmas gift.
As critical as I have been about the black community, it isn’t their fault that the majority of them are raised without a father. I blame the black community for the behavior that they have the ability to control not for the circumstances that they can’t.
Since I am the product of a teenage mother, I am not an advocate of teenage parenthood. I am not suggesting that all single parents are the same. They are not.
I also do not assume that if someone was raised in a two-parent household that their lives were perfect and were completely devoid of hardships or dysfunction.
But the fact that there are almost 20 million children living in households without a father is alarming.
The first sign of moral decay in any society is the destruction of the family.
Divorce is common.
When I was a child, divorce was not only uncommon it was considered scandalous.
How did we get to a place where men who have fathered children feel comfortable shirking their responsibility?
I am not talking about fathers who have been wrongly or falsely alienated from their children from a vindictive ex-wife. (that is a subject for another day)
But I am talking about men/males who have many children with multiple women and do not take any responsibility in raising them. Not emotionally, not financially or any other kind of way.
That is shameful behavior and it must be shunned.
Having kids that you have no intention of providing for is deplorable and anti-social.
It also causes hardship on taxpayers which is unfair.
We need to have standards in this country again.
If it means sterilizing people so that they can’t bring any more children into the world than so, be it.
I would rather pay to have someone sterilized than have my tax money raise someone else’s child.
I think if you continue to have kids that you have no intention of caring for, then voting rights and other privileges should be taken away.
It isn’t right that children suffer for decision that someone else made for them.
I do realize that many men (hopefully the majority) of men take their job as a father, seriously and have strong relationships with their children. If that describes you than I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day.
It's all gone downhill since the Sexual Revolution. No fault divorce also plays a significant role in kids growing up either in fatherless or marginalized father homes. Personally, despite the imperfections of my nuclear family (some serious imperfections I might add) I could not even begin to imagine preferring being shunted back and forth between homes.
Nearly all of my FB friends -- and then some -- are divorced. With kids being handed back and forth. These are Gen Jones / Gen X. A good many of the millennials never bothered getting married because they grew up under the tyranny of divorced parents.
Once no-fault divorce came to town, the kids from those homes (I'm talking early-late 70s) were the kids whose houses we partied at. The kids who ruled their mothers -- their mothers did not rule them. Or how about the good friend whose mother split from their very nice father (this guy was so nice) to marry the creepy sexual molester Roy. The elder of the two sisters became a nymphomaniac...who then screwed around on HER husband despite having two daughters...
And let's not forget the courageous woman who gets pregnant from a casual hookup and tells the father he doesn't have to be involved. The father in one case that fascinates me insisted that they at least -- as in the good old days -- TRY to be a family. I still can't get a straight answer out of her as to what he did that caused her to flee --especially since he got married not long afterward and is still married. Her? Cycled through one relationship after another with her son there to observe mom's stream of shitty boyfriends.
The hard truth is that society cannot survive when millions of men create children and then disappear. That behavior must be shamed again. A man who fathers a child owes love, provision, discipline, time, protection, and example. No welfare state can replace that. State sterilization gives the bureaucrats power over who may reproduce. That road is dark, anti-human, and dangerous. The better answer is moral restoration: marriage, chastity, responsibility, child support enforcement, church, family pressure, and cultural standards. Celebrate babies. Honor fathers. Help mothers. Condemn abandonment. Rebuild the family before the state replaces it.