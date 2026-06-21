THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
3h

It's all gone downhill since the Sexual Revolution. No fault divorce also plays a significant role in kids growing up either in fatherless or marginalized father homes. Personally, despite the imperfections of my nuclear family (some serious imperfections I might add) I could not even begin to imagine preferring being shunted back and forth between homes.

Nearly all of my FB friends -- and then some -- are divorced. With kids being handed back and forth. These are Gen Jones / Gen X. A good many of the millennials never bothered getting married because they grew up under the tyranny of divorced parents.

Once no-fault divorce came to town, the kids from those homes (I'm talking early-late 70s) were the kids whose houses we partied at. The kids who ruled their mothers -- their mothers did not rule them. Or how about the good friend whose mother split from their very nice father (this guy was so nice) to marry the creepy sexual molester Roy. The elder of the two sisters became a nymphomaniac...who then screwed around on HER husband despite having two daughters...

And let's not forget the courageous woman who gets pregnant from a casual hookup and tells the father he doesn't have to be involved. The father in one case that fascinates me insisted that they at least -- as in the good old days -- TRY to be a family. I still can't get a straight answer out of her as to what he did that caused her to flee --especially since he got married not long afterward and is still married. Her? Cycled through one relationship after another with her son there to observe mom's stream of shitty boyfriends.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The hard truth is that society cannot survive when millions of men create children and then disappear. That behavior must be shamed again. A man who fathers a child owes love, provision, discipline, time, protection, and example. No welfare state can replace that. State sterilization gives the bureaucrats power over who may reproduce. That road is dark, anti-human, and dangerous. The better answer is moral restoration: marriage, chastity, responsibility, child support enforcement, church, family pressure, and cultural standards. Celebrate babies. Honor fathers. Help mothers. Condemn abandonment. Rebuild the family before the state replaces it.

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