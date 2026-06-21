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One in four children in America grow up in homes without Fathers. That is to say that 18-19 million children are without the instruction of a positive male role model.

I am not naive to think that all dads are great Fathers, but we have a crisis of Single Motherhood in America. It is deserving of a conversation.

If you are familiar with my work than you know that I am an Orphan Child and was raised by my maternal grandmother. So, I am well aware of the negatives of growing up without parents and how unnecessarily difficult my life was because of it. My own biological father never once sent me a birthday or Christmas gift.

As critical as I have been about the black community, it isn’t their fault that the majority of them are raised without a father. I blame the black community for the behavior that they have the ability to control not for the circumstances that they can’t.

Since I am the product of a teenage mother, I am not an advocate of teenage parenthood. I am not suggesting that all single parents are the same. They are not.

I also do not assume that if someone was raised in a two-parent household that their lives were perfect and were completely devoid of hardships or dysfunction.

But the fact that there are almost 20 million children living in households without a father is alarming.

The first sign of moral decay in any society is the destruction of the family.

Divorce is common.

When I was a child, divorce was not only uncommon it was considered scandalous.

How did we get to a place where men who have fathered children feel comfortable shirking their responsibility?

I am not talking about fathers who have been wrongly or falsely alienated from their children from a vindictive ex-wife. (that is a subject for another day)

But I am talking about men/males who have many children with multiple women and do not take any responsibility in raising them. Not emotionally, not financially or any other kind of way.

That is shameful behavior and it must be shunned.

Having kids that you have no intention of providing for is deplorable and anti-social.

It also causes hardship on taxpayers which is unfair.

We need to have standards in this country again.

If it means sterilizing people so that they can’t bring any more children into the world than so, be it.

I would rather pay to have someone sterilized than have my tax money raise someone else’s child.



I think if you continue to have kids that you have no intention of caring for, then voting rights and other privileges should be taken away.

It isn’t right that children suffer for decision that someone else made for them.

I do realize that many men (hopefully the majority) of men take their job as a father, seriously and have strong relationships with their children. If that describes you than I wish you a very Happy Father’s Day.

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