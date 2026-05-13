I didn’t have lot of babysitters growing up but there was an older girl who lived on White Street that sometimes looked after me when my grandmother had something to do.

I’ll call her Jane (not her real name). I was around 10 years old, and she was about 16. I was really impressed by her—she seemed so worldly and confident. She came from a military family and had lived all over the United States, while I had barely ever left White Street. She was the extrovert I could only dream of being.

Jane lived in the old house that once belonged to the frightening Mrs. Beaver. She was the old lady who disliked children and never gave out candy for Halloween. When playing Truth or Dare with neighborhood kids the dare would always be to climb the stairs and stand on Mrs. Beaver’s porch and knock on her door.

I was terrified of Mrs. Beaver and would do anything to avoid her.

When she died, Jane’s family moved in and fixed up the house, and it remains one of the best-looking homes on White Street to this day.