THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Donald Jeffries's avatar
Donald Jeffries
16h

Your area was a bit behind mine, Nancy. I coached my nephew's team when I was a teenager, and we had girls in the league (and I think 2-3 on our team) in 1976. It was awkward because they warned you not to touch the girl players if they were injured. You're used to slapping the players on the back or something to congratulate them. Couldn't really do that with the girls.

One of my girls was overweight and wasn't a very good player. But she was very sweet and enthusiastic about playing. She kept begging me to let her pitch, and I finally did in the last game of the season. I regretted it, because the parents were alternately snickering and getting angry with me for "blowing the game." I don't think she had a good time pitching, and I kind of felt guilty about it, but I wanted to give her a chance. I didn't count on the parents acting like that. I saw more of that behavior later, when I coached my kids for a decade. Anyhow, your work is interesting! Thanks!

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