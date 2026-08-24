THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Frank Lee's avatar
Frank Lee
3d

Nancy - thank you so much for stepping out of the irrational female hive as a voice of female reason and justice. We need an army of fighting women like you against the army of feminist destroyers. You Helen Andrews and some others are needed. Females are more susceptible to the hive mind programming. The are not hearing enough counter to their liberal progressive woke feminist agenda. Men can only scratch the surface. We need a movement of women that want to destroy that hive apparatus, or at least provide a competing set of messages.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
william martin's avatar
william martin
3d

The men want nothing to do with these women. They are doing their own thing instead of chasing women. They are sick and tired of dealing with these women. They have just quit dating, marriage, the whole thing. Singles events are outnumbered by women 3 to 1 where it used to be the exact opposite. They have seen their friends lose everything when their wife has an affair and decides to divorce the boring husband, who loses his house, his kids, everything he ever worked for. The younger ones see that and say not for me.

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