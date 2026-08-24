https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

When Trump was first elected back in 2016. I had many ‘friends’ who unfriended me on Facebook. They were unfriending me because I voted for Trump. They called me a racist. They thought Trump was a racist. Most of the people who did this to me are women and all of them were liberals.

No surprise there.

So much for tolerance.

I didn’t cry about it. I didn’t feel the need to defend myself. I was relieved that Hillary Clinton lost. In fact, many years prior I was a Democrat and voted for the Clintons in the early 90’s. But I stepped away from the Clintons for a variety of reasons. They are both depraved human beings who will stop at nothing for fame and power. The final straw was when Bill threw Monica Lewinsky under the bus and we all knew he was lying when he said he never had sexual relations with ‘that woman.’

I thought what an emotionally weak coward this motherfucker is.

But so much has changed in the past 30+ years.

We are watching our country be invaded in real time and the violent crime towards law abiding citizens, usually women and the elderly is off the charts.

We have lived through the insanity of the covid plandemic and the outrageous and illegal directives that our government has subjected its citizenry to. We knew Fauci was lying and we were told that we were selfish. I witnessed seemingly intelligent people turn on me and others when we pointed out that social distancing didn’t make any sense whatsoever. They refused to listen to anything other than the official government narrative. I refused to take the jab and was considered persona non grata for not taking it.

I knew that time would prove me and many others were right.

All the assholes who listened to the government directives are not so cocky and self-assured now are they? Many of the jabbed and boostered acquired mysterious illnesses and died suddenly.

We know why.

But we were subjected to various other problems that we were not supposed to notice.

Having gatherings was frowned upon unless you belonged to a protected class of people and then rioting masquerading as ‘peaceful protest’ was not only accepted it was encouraged. Shop lifting became the norm. Decriminalizing illegal behavior became the standard.

White people especially white women were and are being murdered in broad daylight by black thugs with criminal records a mile long. These thugs should never have been permitted back on the street. These violent offenders were free range only because of the appointments of radical progressive female judges who do not give a shit what happens to the general public.

And why would they?

They have immunity from the decisions that they prescribe from the bench.

They shouldn’t.

They are just as responsible as the thugs themselves.

It has been almost a year since the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The same women who unfriended me and other Conservatives cheered when they found out that Charlie Kirk was dead.

They claimed he ‘deserved it’ because of his ‘hate speech.’

Clearly, they had never listened to him.

America has been flooded with immigrants (mostly males) because the Democrats know that they need voters as much of the country is truly Conservative despite what they tell people. They also know that these immigrants will be doing their dirty work for them.

How long will it be until guns are put in the hands of these ‘migrants’ to kill Conservatives and any dissenters who refuse to go against the program.

And what the hell has happened to middle class white women?

They are now advocating and cheering a woman who killed her three children.

I am of course talking about Lindsay Clancy.

It doesn’t make sense.

This the 21st Century.

Women are no longer forced to get married or have children.

There is no societal pressure or stigma to not do either of those things.

They are choices.

So, what is with the perpetual victimhood of these middle-class white women?

Most non-profits and support groups cater to women. There has never been a better time in our society to be a woman. There have never been so many safety nets for women and other ‘minority groups’.

Mrs. Clancy had options: Divorce and give custody to the father of the children.

In the past that kind of decision was considered crazy.

But is it?

I am old enough to remember the big movie of the 1970’s called Kramer vs. Kramer.

It starred Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman. The movie was ahead of its time, but it is the story of a mother who does not want the responsibility of being a mother.

Not every woman has the tools to be a mother just like every man does not have the tools to be a father. The best thing that they can do is step away and let someone else do the job.

That is reality.

Why do women, and liberal white women…and middle-class white women have such a hard time with reality?

On every level?

For fucks sake, Lindsay Clancy had a goddamned NANNY!

So many rich white women have their NANNY raise the kids so they can go out and do gods know what. She could have done the same thing.

Look at that Maggie Murdaugh, she had the nanny raise her two boys before they threw her down a staircase and killed her.

I don’t know how we got to this place that we are currently living in. But I cannot relate to these women who are cheering for Lindsay Clancy.

They are Unrelatable and unlikable.

Even women need to be held to account. They need to be told NO. No one is forcing women to be wives and mothers.

And some of them need to be put to death by the legal system so the other vulnerable narcissistic women understand that they will suffer the same fate if they have the temerity to behave the same way.

Gender card: DENIED.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon