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Many years ago, the Economic Opportunity Council once ran a program called Wheels To Work that offered low-cost cars to poor and working-class people. I believed it was one of their best programs, so I applied because I did not have a vehicle. As with many non-profits, I had to submit extensive documentation to show that I qualified, and I provided all the required paperwork.

I submitted my application and waited to hear back from the agency. A couple of weeks later, I received a letter from the E.O.C. saying they could not provide me with a car because none were available.

I was upset and discouraged, but I sat down at my computer and wrote a carefully worded letter. As best as I can remember, I told them it was unacceptable to deny me a car after I had met all their requirements. I had upheld my end of the agreement and expected them to uphold theirs. Fair is fair.

We signed a contract after all.

I told them I was willing to wait until they found me a car. A day or two after I mailed the letter, someone from the E.O.C. called to apologize. They said I was right to expect them to honor both the Wheels to Work program and our agreement. They were in the process of getting a Volkswagen Golf, but it had a manual transmission. When they asked whether I knew how to drive one, I replied, ‘No, but I will learn.’

They told me I would need someone who knew how to drive a manual to get the car off the lot. I agreed to find someone who could do it.

At the time, a co-worker of mine had just bought a brand-new Audi sports car and agreed to help me. A few weeks later, we drove out near Saratoga County Airport, where the car was waiting.

He drove the car off the lot, and we went to a nearby neighborhood so he could give me an hour-long driving lesson. It was hard, and I stalled repeatedly, but I was grateful for his help. It took me weeks to get comfortable driving it, but I eventually did. Learning to drive that car made me feel like an adult in a way nothing else had.

Persistence is one of my strongest traits. I could have accepted their letter and given up, but instead I refused to take no for an answer. I kept pushing forward, as I have in many other parts of my life, sometimes to an almost unreasonable degree. I am the most persistent person I know, and I believe I am better because of it.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon