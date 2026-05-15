THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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WitchPHD's avatar
WitchPHD
May 15

I've always had manuals. My first automatic car was bought last year at age 60, not that I wanted it that way. It does come with a dual clutch so I can pretend that I'm shifting it. It's strange how my left leg pushes downwards towards the non existing clutch pedal.

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Steve Hay's avatar
Steve Hay
May 15

It’s a tick on your capable girl resume. I taught both of my daughters to drive in manual cars, and they are glad I did. You can be smug with people who regard being able to drive a manual car as a guy thing.

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