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I am making a go of writing here full time, but I need your help. If you have thought about becoming a paid subscriber now would be the perfect time to do that. I am not asking for much. My current monthly subscription is just $5 a month. If you want to support more, you could pay $100 for the year. You can choose a different amount if you like.

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