https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

The kind of writing that I do here is not like anything you would read in a newspaper or popular magazine. I only have 16 paid subscribers as I lost one with my latest posted article. I am looking to get 20 paid subscribers by the 16th of this month.

I have been writing on Substack for the past 17 months. I have posted almost every day, so I have been more consistent than most of the writers on this platform. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber or buying me a coffee. If you have thought about it, please give into the urge.

I am willing to write about issues that are considered controversial. I do not write them to be provocative, but because they are IMPORTANT. Our society is collapsing and we are witnessing it in real time. The urgency is real.

I am not some trust fund baby with nothing to lose. To the contrary, I am a regular working-class person with a lot to lose. I am a proud American and I know that the vast majority of my audience are too. If you have found value in my work, please show me by becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you. - Nancy

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon