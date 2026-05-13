https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

We know that women have been lied to about Feminism. But men have also been lied to. The court system has failed a lot of women, and it has failed a lot of men. It has failed children the most.

The feminization of America has been disastrous. Women have been led to believe that there are ‘no good men out there.’ Millions of people have become completely confused about what their role in society should be. Men and women have been given conflicting messages about what is expected of them.

But deep down we know that getting back to basic and more traditional roles is the panacea for what ails us as a nation.

Real men are leaders and protectors. Real men protect women not because they believe women are weak, but because women are VALUABLE. But in order to get to that place men need to level up on a variety of levels.

This book, Ideal Man: Reviving Masculinity by Travis Neville is geared for male readers, but women could gain insight from reading this book. This book would make an awesome gift to young men everywhere.

The words underneath the title of this book are the chapter subjects.

After each chapter there is a section for you to take notes if you wish.

Travis Neville is honest about his failures and understands the power of admitting failures, both personal and professional ones in order to move on and level up. Blaming your ex-wife is not going to help you.

The book is filled with quotes from stoic Marcus Aurelius, author Jordan Peterson, Robert E. Lee and others.

This is the kind of book you could pick up anywhere. Read a chapter at a time and discuss with your male friends. It is direct and emotionally honest.

Good men are disciplined and emotionally stable. They must be in charge of their emotions if they want to attract women who will respect them. He invites men to be honest about their emotional needs, sexual needs etc.

This book is about reclaiming some sanity in an insane world. Travis also has a podcast appropriately called The Travis Neville Podcast: Get Your Shit Together. It is on YouTube but it’s also on Podbean and I am sure you can find it elsewhere.

Ideal Man: Reviving Masculinity is also on Audible if you prefer listening to books.

If you are a man and like self-improvement (I think this resonates with my mostly male audience) subscribe to his Substack. Consider purchasing his book for yourself or for someone in honor of Father’s Day.

You can find it on Amazon.

Ideal Man REVIVING MASCULINITY: Reviving Masculinity: Neville, Travis: 9781685155896: Amazon.com: Books

###

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon