THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Martin
May 13

With the feminizing of men in the current school system how do we get back to where it should be? What used to be male normal behaviour has been completely crushed. I seen in with my children in the 90's. Scouts - their was a female troop leader - no running, climbing, no this no that. And then when a awards was given out - a round of applause was clapping your hands moving them in a circular motion. We told our troop NOT to do that BS. They were however allowed to do male things, climb, run, explore when out on trips, cook their food while the dads sat around the fire. School is even more crushing. Completely feminized - shop classes are all gone, no hands on work, hammers, saws, automotive zip.

We need MEN back in the classroom - real men not the feminized men that have the plumbing but not the rest of the mental equipment. We need places that are for boys where they can be boys, which is where they will learn to become men.

Women have a lot of work to do also. The biggest hurdle? Let BOYS BE BOYS. They are going to be rough and tumble- their is a reason its inherent in males. Its a way of learning to protect. Their are many things like the constant criticism- put downs etc... do it enough and you will get nothing as the man will either leave or shut down figuring whats the use, no matter what its wrong. You cannot just keep tearing down and expect something to be built.

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