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Today is the 29th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. At the time I believed the official narrative that it was just a horrible car accident caused by an obsessive paparazzi who refused to leave her alone.

Most of us believed that narrative.

But there were always questions.

And that clip of her where she tells a reporter of the Royal Family being disappointed in her being a ‘non-starter.’

Princess Diana was beloved not because she married into the Royal Family but because she cared about things that the Royal Family never did. She actually cared about regular people and the downtrodden.

She met with and touched people, and not just metaphorically either, she literally touched AIDS patients while they were dying because no one else would. She visited and showed love and care to children who were disfigured by the violence of war.

Then, in the same interview clip was her assertion that the Royal Family wanted her dead and she believed that they would end her life and that it would be made to look like an accident.

And it happened. On this day 29 years ago in Paris.

So many questions.

The cameras not working (that is a theme in so many high-profile stories)

The story of Henri Paul (their driver) of being drunk which proved to be false.

The narrative of taking almost an hour to get to a hospital when other hospitals were only minutes away. Supposedly she was alive just after the crash, her lover Dodi already dead. Did they delay the trip to the hospital to make sure she did die? Could she have been saved?

There was also the rumor that Diana was pregnant with her lover’s child.

Diana was only 36 years old when she died. Her life was far from over and it seemed that she had finally found happiness.

The world adored her because we knew she was unlike the Royal Family that never truly valued her. She knew the Royal Family was not who they appeared to be. They were always shady and seemed to be predatory.

Look at Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The Royal Families ties to prolific child predator Jimmy Saville cannot be dismissed as some sort of oversight.

It was Diana who sent Jimmy Saville away during her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles. Jimmy Saville was called in to ‘council’ the couple even though he had no experience being a marriage counselor. You can’t make it up. Have you seen what Jimmy Saville looked like?

Sometimes you can judge a person by the way that they look, and Saville is a perfect example of that. He personified evil because that is exactly what he was.

And Saville was protected for the duration of his life. Diana was not. She knew what he was and I am sure she knew a lot more about the Royal Family that they never wanted to be public knowledge.

She will always be a Queen of people’s hearts. That was genuine.

Does anyone believe that it was just a car accident now?

I don’t.

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