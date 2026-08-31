THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Howard Carter's avatar
Howard Carter
Aug 31Edited

"This constant lying is not aimed at making the

people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one

believes anything anymore.

A people that can no longer distinguish

between truth and lies cannot distinguish

between right and wrong. And such a people,

deprived of the power to think and judge, is,

without knowing and willing it, completely

subjected to the rule of lies.

With such a people, you can do whatever you

want."

—Hannah Arendt, German historian and

philosopher (1906—1975)

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Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Aug 31

At least she doesn’t have to see the shithole Prince Charles and Islam have made out of England. Murdered for sure.

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