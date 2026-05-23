It is Getting Worse Not Better
I will let this video speak for itself. You be the judge. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that they are egging us on. Dare I say that they are asking for it?
This isn’t going to end well. But the endless harassing of white people is just unacceptable.
I’m virtually certain that we have a culture problem for today’s broader U.S. public. That said this culture problem originates and is most closely associated with black youth (ages 15-25). I will not wade in to all the usual causes that sociologists point to
(others feel free to comment on this….)
A major anecdotal observation by native Africans re the poor behavior of black American youth. (below)
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About 5-years ago I was assigned to provide technical training in my company’s U.S.-based HQs to over a dozen African employees. I am white, while all my African colleagues were “native Africans”, i.e. they were not mixed race, e.g. they had no European-colonized blood lines. All were entirely raised in Africa, and were well educated in European heritage or Catholic parochial schools. My African colleagues were from several sub-Saharan countries: Congo, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya.
After about 6-months experiencing U.S. life, to a person, my African colleagues expressed deep shock and were troubled by what they observed of African Americans (ie black Americans).
They anticipated black Americans, especially the young people 15-25 years old, to be “advanced” compared to the rest of the world. They expected American blacks to be well educated, well behaved with proper manners and regard for others, and hard working to secure the many opportunities available in the U.S.
What they saw in African American youth was the complete opposite. American blacks were not well educated, behaved aggressively to others, and carried a sense of entitlement and poor work ethic.
What my African colleagues witnessed was an accurate reflection of much of black youth in the U.S. today. Frankly, no American today, of any ethnicity, should be shocked by the reprehensible violent public behavior that is all too common to black American youth. They have truly embraced “thug life,” and all Americans are the poorer for it.
Me: is you axing me to prove I’m not racist 'cause I’m white?
Him: Yeah, 'course.
Me: Who‘s the racist now?