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Thankfully for the Metcalf family, some justice has been served. It doesn’t bring Austin back, but it does send a message to those who lack emotional intelligence and impulse control that you can’t just do whatever you want simply because you feel that rules and policies don’t apply to you.

The Anthony Family came across as incredibly stupid and unsympathetic. Every decision that they made as soon as their son killed someone was the WRONG one.

It is hard to believe that people can be this dumb, but when you hire a spokesperson for your family who went to prison for nearly killing a baby by shaking it maybe it’s time to hand over the decision making to someone who is actually capable of making sound decisions.

As if that were not bad enough, money that was raised for the Anthony family for legal representation wasn’t used for legal representation.

Yup.

That’s right.

An incredible amount of money was raised by mostly black Americans who were essentially rewarding a black kid for killing a defenseless white kid. Over half a million dollars was raised in a matter of a week or two. Instead of hiring an expensive defense attorney, which is what they should have done, they bought a new house and new car with the money.

Have they no shame?

No. They. Don’t.

And like fellow Substacker Josh Slocum has observed, those who are incapable of shame or embarrassment have to be dealt with by force.

Violence is the only language they understand and respect.

Life behind bars would be appropriate for Karmelo Anthony.

Austin Metcalf was cheated out of having a life by Karmelo Anthony. Karmelo Anthony has and never had anything of value to contribute to society.

Karmelo Anthony is a deviant. He brought a knife to school grounds which is strictly prohibited and he went into a tent that he knew he didn’t belong in. He was given 15 opportunities to leave but chose NOT to. Anthony went there to start trouble, and he found it by killing another boy.

Austin Metcalf will never graduate from High School, never be engaged or married. Austin Metcalf will never know the joy of having a child. All because of a punk kid who got his feelings and ego bruised and refused to leave someplace he knew he had no business being in.

What a waste.

White people including myself are tired of dealing with the Karmelo Anthony’s of the world. The pettiness, the conniving ghetto behavior. The everyday hostility towards others that they seem to wear every day. The contemptuous looks from them in public spaces. The loud obnoxious behavior that they exhibit purposely to annoy others.

We are over it.

I watch plenty of Conservative content online and even other black people are tired of this low value behavior that moves nobody forward.

It is time that the rachet pro-criminal behavior stops once and for all.

Or at the very least, lock up all repeat offenders and throw away the key. Law abiding citizens deserve peace and safety regardless of where they live.

Austin Metcalf was everything that Karmelo Anthony is not. Karmelo Anthony knew that Austin’s life mattered and his did not.

I know this because people who know that their lives matter, behave like their lives matter.

Rest In Peace Austin Metcalf.

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