THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Sep 11

I was living in NYC at the time. I was late to work that morning and as I was walking and on the subway not a word or indication something was going on. This was about the same time that the first plane hit. I worked in Midtown Manhattan right off Madison Avenue.

Maybe around 9:15AM shortly after arriving at work there was this huge fluster of bodies. I had headphones on listening to music, took them off, and asked WTF is going on. We then gathered around a small tv in the President's office to watch the burning towers. So surreal. At some point I went down to a coffee shop around the corner. By then the streets were nothing but a flurry of emergency vehicles. It was as I remember thinking something out of London being bombed by Germany in 1939 and 1940.

The most lasting memory was the smell of rot for several days afterwards, even up to Chelsea where I lived. I had friends that could not get home below 14th street and had to couch surf for several days. I remember every time a pick up truck came by with first responders sitting in the bed everyone cheered and clapped. I remember an old woman with a picture of a young attractive man in her hand. It was her grandson and she was in his neighborhood looking for him. I remember the candles everywhere. My how times have changed.

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
Sep 11

That the falling towers represents the decline of our civilization as we knew it makes perfect sense.

It does. Or at least it turned out that way.

I recall arriving in NYC in 1998, and accidentally entering a room in the building where I was looking for an apartment that was filled with Muslim men sleeping on the floor. Farther down the block there is a mosque, and for years I lived with a mosque on the other side of the block with the call to prayer wailing into our yard.

One has to wonder why the country let in masses of Muslims after this. Then follows the tyrannical progressive edict that immigrants need not assimilate. To suggest they should is "racisss..."

I'm teaching a remedial (ESL) course in a community college in Manhattan that is half full of people who were either born in the U.S., or schooled here, who cannot read or write in English very well. One student admitted that her reading and writing is lacking because at her "international school" in Brooklyn, all of the students were Muslim so they only spoke English in class.

On the first day, a Muslim student born in the US but somehow in need of a remedial ESL course at college level, announced that her Chinese partner "can't read English letters." The Chinese student also went to high school in the U.S.

Anyone who believes that these people are willing to put the interests of heritage Americans and the U.S. before those of their ethnicity and religion has another thing coming. I just hope I'm not around to see it.

On a lighter, more individual-minded note, these students are very nice, and they seem to want to learn, but it is rather alarming to think that these adults who still can't function properly in the national language will be reading your hospital charts and dispensing your medications.

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