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I remember that Tuesday September 11th, 2001, was a spectacular morning. The weather was perfect and typical for a late summer day here in New York State.

I had recently moved back to my hometown of Saratoga Springs after living in San Francisco for 8 years.

I had grown tired of the kind of tolerance that the Bay Area promised but never actually provided. It tolerated deviants of all sorts, drug addicts, predators, transvestites (that’s what they were called back then) but didn’t really value a poor single mother trying to raise a child. When my child was accepted into a fancy private school, the people in my shitty neighborhood offered only criticism and their crabs in a barrel mentality.

Moving back to my hometown was a welcome relief and when I walked around my neighborhood no one asked me for anything unlike living in San Francisco where I was constantly asked for change, cigarettes, and other stuff.

Tuesday September 11th was so nice out my child and I went for a bike ride before she headed off for school. I then rode my bike to the public library to check my email as I didn’t have my own computer yet.

The library opened at 9am.

I was on the computer just minutes after that.

Yahoo home page had a breaking news headline that claimed a plane crashed into the twin towers. I clicked on it but there was no news to accompany the headline, so I had assumed it had just happened.

I checked my email.

Responded to the important ones and then went back to the headline to see if there was more news about the plane crashing into the towers.

Nothing.

I left the library, hopped on my bike and headed to work.

At the time I worked in a kitchen at a sports bar.

As I neared the entrance, I saw some employees standing in the doorway which was unusual.

Someone asked me if I had heard the news.

I correctly assumed that they were referring to the plane hitting the Twin Towers.

Someone told me that a second plane had just hit the other tower and that it was not an accident but rather a terrorist attack.

I couldn’t believe it.

It was a sports bar, so I ran to the bar where every television was on and watched the horror unfold in real time.

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

I wanted to leave work and pick up my kid from school.

But since we were a sports bar everyone in town left work and came into the bar to watch it on television. Within an hour the bar was packed with people trying to make sense of the chaos.

I was in the kitchen when an employee ran in and said that one of the towers fell to the ground.

I dashed out of the kitchen and down the hallway to the bar just to see it for myself.

It was hard to process what I was witnessing.

The day seemed to go on forever and I was grateful to get out of there to pick up my kid from school.

We did not own a television, so I went over to my grandmother’s house on White Street and sat in front of the television for the rest of the day.

The vision of the falling man still gets me after all of these years.

I couldn’t unsee it.

It made me sick to my stomach.

Now, fast forward 25 years later.

NYC has a Muslim Mayor that never held a job before.

You can’t make it up.

He was clearly installed.

By whom, I don’t know.

I now see the destruction of the World Trade Center as the first visible sign of the collapse of Western Civilization.

It was on purpose, to weaken our spirit and to demoralize the American people.

I don’t trust our government, and I no longer believe any official ‘narrative’ about anything because they lie about everything.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon