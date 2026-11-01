https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

No one has more contempt for the working man and woman more than the garden variety beta males taking up space in society.

I loathe these types and so should you.

You know and have seen this type of male person.

He is still living at home with mom and dad with essentially no real responsibilities and who fancies himself an ‘influencer’ or professional ‘prankster’ simply because he is armed with a camera and too much time on his hands.

He can be 18 years old or 50 years old and every age in between. He is the result of permissive parenting and has become permanently infantilized.

He has an 8-year-olds sense of humor which essentially makes him a moron.

I am referring to the latest viral story of Carter Porter (beta male) accosting Walt Z, an employee for the Red Baron pizza company while Walt was simply trying to do his job.

Carter Porter walked up to Walt Z to ask him the time of day and then when Walt got out his phone to check the time, Carter pretended to steal money off of his phone through Apple Pay.

Guys like Carter think these things are hilarious. Because nothing is more amusing than mocking people who are doing their best to make ends meet for their family right?

Walt Z was rightly offended and told Carter to stop. Carter mocks him again by a fake apology.

Then when Walt’s patience had been exhausted, Walt gives him the monologue that ALL WORKING PEOPLE have felt and experienced when you are subjected to someone who falsely believes that they know more than you. (see video below)

Then, instead of giving a genuine apology, Carter Porter (whom we do not see on camera which is on purpose of course because accountability for these types is like Kryptonite.

To add insult to injury, this Carter Porter person does the infuriating wigger thing.

Yes, I said it.

He tells Walt Z, “Imma leave now.”

Right, because now he wasn’t getting the result he had anticipated.

This is after he told Walt, “Bro, this isn’t that deep.” When Walt Z told Carter that he was going to take him outside and handle it there. I can’t stand guys who keep saying ‘bro’ and ‘dude’. They sound stupid.

Thank goodness for internet sleuths because now we know what Carter Porter looks like and according to internet videos on this subject, he has deleted his Tik Tok account.

We can surmise that he deleted it because he was probably getting threats of violence and he couldn’t handle being ‘mistreated.’

Our society is filled with low value males like Carter Porter and there are reasons for this.

One of the reasons is that they have never been taught consequences. Another reason is that we used to have alpha males curb beta males’ anti-social behavior by punching them in the face.

That rarely happens anymore because we live in a litigious society where no one high value wants to get involved in some low value bullshit.

So, the behavior goes unchecked.

Until now.

We need to call this out more.

It isn’t funny.

Thankfully Red Baron did not terminate Walts’s employment. That in and of itself is unusual. Red Barron is seeing an uptick in their pizza sales as many people are buying the pizza to show solidarity with Walt.

Walt is every man and woman who is just trying to make an honest living.

We need to shun guys like Carter Porter who offer no real value to our increasingly degenerate society.

Don’t be a Carter Porter.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon