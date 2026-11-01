THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Kjames's avatar
Kjames
18h

💯 agree- so sick of these losers who think they are funny!!!

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Tuggernaught's avatar
Tuggernaught
16h

I knew the kid had the broccoli hair. I could sense it.

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