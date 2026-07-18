MADONNA Part II
No Celebrity has had the kind of career and star power as Madonna. Her business acumen, her incredible savvy and ability to reinvent herself has been incredible.
Below is a clip I found of Madonna showing actor Rupert Everett around New York and some the previous places that she had resided at. At the 37:00-minute clip he asks her about when she will stop performing. Her answer is surprising given what we know about her now. Take a listen.
In this video Madonna is about 40 years of age and looks incredibly fit and fabulous. Did you hear her answer? She says she won’t be doing what she has been doing when she is 50 years old.
Madonna will turn 68 years old in August.
When Tyra Banks had her show America’s Next Top Model 20 years ago, I thought that Madonna should have a show where she takes young would-be performers and shows them from A-Z what to do to make that happen. If anyone would know how to be a success in the music industry it is Madonna.
She also seemed to avoid a lot of the pitfalls that other entertainers got caught up in.
She didn’t marry her music executive boss like Mariah Carey did. She didn’t get ripped off and have financial problems like Toni Braxton did.
Her name was never linked with Sean Combs and all of the diabolical activities that were associated with that trainwreck. To the contrary she started her own music label called Maverick in which singer Alaniss Morrisette was signed with at the beginning of her career.
Out of her musical peer group she seems to be nearly the last one still standing. Most of the super pop/ rock/rap stars of the 1980’s through the 2000’s are dead. It is quite a list.
Freddy Mercury
Kurt Cobain
Michael Jackson
Luthur Vandross
Whitney Houston
Prince
George Michael
Amy Winehouse
Tupac Shakur
###
I love Madonna's music and she has done so much to change the music industry for the better, but she has become a pariah. She hasn't realized that she is 68yrs old and what she did in the 80's and 90's is not working anymore.
No one expects Madonna to just disappear but she has made a total mockery out of self. I at one time had the body for a Speedo but then Mother Nature knocked on my door and said “the time has come.” Sadly Madonna can’t accept reality and she’s surrounded by grifters giving her false hopes and beliefs. That’s she still the girl sprawled on the floor at the MTV awards over 35 years ago.