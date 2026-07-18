No Celebrity has had the kind of career and star power as Madonna. Her business acumen, her incredible savvy and ability to reinvent herself has been incredible.

Below is a clip I found of Madonna showing actor Rupert Everett around New York and some the previous places that she had resided at. At the 37:00-minute clip he asks her about when she will stop performing. Her answer is surprising given what we know about her now. Take a listen.

In this video Madonna is about 40 years of age and looks incredibly fit and fabulous. Did you hear her answer? She says she won’t be doing what she has been doing when she is 50 years old.

Madonna will turn 68 years old in August.

When Tyra Banks had her show America’s Next Top Model 20 years ago, I thought that Madonna should have a show where she takes young would-be performers and shows them from A-Z what to do to make that happen. If anyone would know how to be a success in the music industry it is Madonna.

She also seemed to avoid a lot of the pitfalls that other entertainers got caught up in.

She didn’t marry her music executive boss like Mariah Carey did. She didn’t get ripped off and have financial problems like Toni Braxton did.

Her name was never linked with Sean Combs and all of the diabolical activities that were associated with that trainwreck. To the contrary she started her own music label called Maverick in which singer Alaniss Morrisette was signed with at the beginning of her career.

Out of her musical peer group she seems to be nearly the last one still standing. Most of the super pop/ rock/rap stars of the 1980’s through the 2000’s are dead. It is quite a list.

Freddy Mercury

Kurt Cobain

Michael Jackson

Luthur Vandross

Whitney Houston

Prince

George Michael

Amy Winehouse

Tupac Shakur

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