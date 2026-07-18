THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Will's avatar
Will
3d

I love Madonna's music and she has done so much to change the music industry for the better, but she has become a pariah. She hasn't realized that she is 68yrs old and what she did in the 80's and 90's is not working anymore.

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3d

No one expects Madonna to just disappear but she has made a total mockery out of self. I at one time had the body for a Speedo but then Mother Nature knocked on my door and said “the time has come.” Sadly Madonna can’t accept reality and she’s surrounded by grifters giving her false hopes and beliefs. That’s she still the girl sprawled on the floor at the MTV awards over 35 years ago.

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