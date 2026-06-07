THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
6h

Well said.

Just sharing -In the modern world of American politics, many do not understand the importance of prioritizing, or even how to prioritize, especially progressives.

https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/when-progressive-policy-priority

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
17h

The corruption, unconstitutional "laws" and criminal acts from NYS Politicritters convinced me we truly live in the State of Anarchy. Beware and remember; You are truly on your own, no one's coming to look after you.

Did you ever notice how Delusional Kathy Hoehole acts like Drunken Nancy Pelosi? Must be a Democrat disease....

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