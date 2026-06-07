Well said.
Just sharing -In the modern world of American politics, many do not understand the importance of prioritizing, or even how to prioritize, especially progressives.
https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/when-progressive-policy-priority
The corruption, unconstitutional "laws" and criminal acts from NYS Politicritters convinced me we truly live in the State of Anarchy. Beware and remember; You are truly on your own, no one's coming to look after you.
Did you ever notice how Delusional Kathy Hoehole acts like Drunken Nancy Pelosi? Must be a Democrat disease....
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Well said.
Just sharing -In the modern world of American politics, many do not understand the importance of prioritizing, or even how to prioritize, especially progressives.
https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/when-progressive-policy-priority
The corruption, unconstitutional "laws" and criminal acts from NYS Politicritters convinced me we truly live in the State of Anarchy. Beware and remember; You are truly on your own, no one's coming to look after you.
Did you ever notice how Delusional Kathy Hoehole acts like Drunken Nancy Pelosi? Must be a Democrat disease....