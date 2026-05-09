THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Becky
May 9

Well said…I’ve gotten to the point I’ll do whatever is necessary to avoid the black population.

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Bonny Byzuk
May 10

Up in Canada it has become the norm as well Lately, an INDEGINEOUS individual was given a lesser sentence because he was INDEGINEOUS !!! In the UK, same revolting behaviour, as in Austrailia, and in a lot of Democtat states in the USA. Notice the reference to the Democrats? OK, in Canada it's the Liberals, as in UK snd Labor(?). not sure what they're LABELED in Austrailia, but SAME AUTHORS AND PEOPLE BEHIND THIS BULL POO!!! I'M very sure they are ALL working together to bring down normals. (PROMETHEAN ACTION).

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