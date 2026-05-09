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How many innocent white people have to be pushed in front of the NYC Subway for New Yorkers to wake up and change this horrible reality?

The latest victim was an elderly 76-year-old man and former schoolteacher.

Can you guess the color of the suspect? Do I have to say it or do you already know it was yet another mentally deranged black male?

Why are these types allowed to roam around with impunity?

Before this tragedy, this same perp named Rhamell Burke terrorized a young couple on the subway and they fled for their lives. He assaulted both of them on the subway. Luckily for them the couple ran into the NYPD and the suspect was apprehended but they FAILED to cooperate with prosecutors, so he was released.

Why did they fail to cooperate?

The 23-year-old woman said that she didn’t ‘want to put another black man in jail.’

I wish I were making this up.

We are not responsible for what other people do.

We should never make excuses for them.

Rhamell Burke deserves to be put to death or incarcerated for the rest of his life.

Like the late cartoonist Scott Adams said about black people, “There is no fixing this, just get away.”

They do not want equality, they want revenge. They hate us, not the other way around.

For those who want to call white people like me a bigot or a racist. It simply isn’t true.

I call myself a pattern recognitionist.

This is a picture of him smiling in court. You think this individual is capable of change? He isn’t. No redeeming human qualities.

They understand that there will be little or no consequences for them.

For people with nothing to offer, prison isn’t a punishment.

I have advocated over the years that we need to bring the death penalty back in New York State.

It is long overdue.

Public executions is not a bad idea either.

Is it cruel for bad people to be killed for their crimes?

No.

It is much crueler to allow innocent people to die at the hands of psychopaths.

That’s a fact.

These Rhamell Burke types have extensive criminal records. They ALWAYS do.

They don’t become good people simply because they are released back into the streets.

Put them out of their misery.

It is the only way to save our society.

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