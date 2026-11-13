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I am not a fan of modern-day society. Almost everything about our society irritates me. As fellow Substacker Josh Slocum says everything is inverted. Up is down. Right is wrong and so on. And he is correct, nothing makes sense.

I posted yesterday regarding the latest ‘outrage’ about the Ole Miss girls making monkey sounds in front of a ring camera. I stated that this story never should have made national news and I still stand by that.

If nothing else, it is tabloid fodder and it is yet another event that stokes the flames of division between blacks and whites. Liberal media prefers that blacks remain in a perpetual state of rage and victimhood. Easier for the libs to sit back with their popcorn and feign concern while the circus continues.

I started thinking about the ways politicians and other races have been demeaned by being compared to monkeys. A primate that supposedly we are closely related to.

I remember watching documentaries of Irish history and seeing posters and newspaper drawings of the Irish being depicted as monkeys. (see image below)

and I distinctly remember George W. Bush being depicted as a monkey in many publications. I never heard anyone black complain about it.

Former politician Gary Hart, who blew up his political career by having an affair with Donna Rice had a yacht named MONKEY BUSINESS.

There are SO MANY problems here in America and this story is not one of them. Sassy, hot white women are not the reason that ring cameras were made popular.

The fact that so many people on the left are so upset about it indicates that they are out of touch with reality. If those same white girls were killed by black people, white liberal women wouldn’t lose any sleep over it.

The world is on fire, and we reduce ourselves to this horrible circus. Make it stop.

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