THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
4h

Sassy, hot White women are not the reason everything is locked up at inner city drug stores.

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3 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
4h

Nancy is worth supporting. I will say many in the white race, me included, have come to the realization the problems of blacks are of their own making and can only be cured by blacks. White people have nothing to do with their issues albeit it makes for great virtue signaling.

Whether blacks do not have the genetics/IQ or the culture to improve their situation isn't really even an argument to be had. They will not and seemingly never will take on self responsibility and accountability. And as long as whites are fodder from them then blaming whites is a viable strategy.

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