New York State: No ExaggerationNancy MuldoonOct 27, 20261463ShareJuanita Broaddrick@atensnutThis Ad against HOCHUL !!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 1:36 PM · Oct 27, 2026 · 13.7K Views22 Replies · 313 Reposts · 852 Likes1463SharePrevious
LOL. My issue is of course is that the drug dealer was white. Yes, there are white male drug dealers as there are white male welfare cheats. But not by the numbers. Again, the good intention gets overtaken by the need not be seen as or called a "racist." And this ad also threw in humor.
WTF?! The problem in NYC is white drug dealers?! Am I missing something?