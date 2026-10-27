THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
5h

LOL. My issue is of course is that the drug dealer was white. Yes, there are white male drug dealers as there are white male welfare cheats. But not by the numbers. Again, the good intention gets overtaken by the need not be seen as or called a "racist." And this ad also threw in humor.

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
6h

WTF?! The problem in NYC is white drug dealers?! Am I missing something?

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