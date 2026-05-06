THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Will's avatar
Will
May 7

I remember in high school we had two boys, who were unable to read and write, but masked their problems with being the class clown.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
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Thomas Gilligan
May 6

Thanks for this shocking insight - with Amala hitting the nail on the head past minute 12 when she asks what’s being instilled for values at home nowadays, when there’s no longer shame in not knowing what’s expected along their way through the school years - or to put positively, there’s no sense of pride inculcated in them to be self-motivated to excel toward excellence and proven aptitude to deserve moving up grade to grade. Philadelphia is of course one of the worst regional examples, but it’s quite an indictment of such toothless policies as No Child Left Behind that did so little to improve matters in especially inner-city public education.

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