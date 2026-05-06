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Remember when libs rolled out their NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND program in the 1990’s. It sounded good, right? No child left behind. Yeah, Sounds good.

But, as they say, the devil is in the details. Watch the video below. This is not a joke, this is REALITY.

If you are familiar with my writing, you will remember that I shared a story of when I moved from upstate New York to Brooklyn New York and attended a public school.

I was one of the few kids in the school that could actually read and comprehend what I was reading.

No Child Left Behind basically means that even if you can’t read or write, the public school will pass your child to the next grade. When I was growing up, if you failed, you went to summer school in order to make up for classes you failed. If you failed summer school, you had to stay in the same grade as the previous school year.

It was called tough love.

I am sure that some kids do fail and stay back a year. But the public school system has been subjected to problem kids who have more behavioral issues due to disastrous home lives than academic ones. Eventually teachers no longer want to deal with certain students or their ‘parents’ so they are elevated to the next grade by default.

But not being able to read or write or do simple math is a serious problem nationwide. The standards continue to be lowered and that helps NO ONE.

This video is the result of No Child Left Behind. Sounds good on paper but not so much in reality.

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