THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Nietzsche's Hammer's avatar
Nietzsche's Hammer
May 16

You and I both know these NGOs have zero interest in actually solving the problem. Because then the grants and the city contracts would dry up, and their cushy overpaid jobs would vanish.

As you listed all the causes, the biggest one is actually addiction. That's the lion's share of it. The other stuff: when a normal person encounters such extreme circumstances to lose everything, what they don't do is park a van or RV in the tenderloin, skid row or west Oakland.

If you have seen the movie, Nomadland, with Frances McDormand, that is closer to what regular folks in that position do. They try to avoid any place with high crime and drugs. They become what they called in the old days, "vagabonds", traveling from town to town working odd jobs, and camping in state and national parks.

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Jack McCord's avatar
Jack McCord
May 19

Other commenters already pointed out that a large majority of individual homeless people are outdoors because of mental illness, drug/alcohol abuse or both. I would add that it's almost always both: Conventional medical wisdom holds that the overlap between drug addiction and psychiatric disorders 'is as high as 50%,' but in the case of the homeless, my experience is that it's closer to 100%. (I'm a PA and spent many years working ER, the default 'primary care' setting for homeless people.)

There's some chicken-vs-egg ambiguity: Yes, people with garden-variety psychiatric problems, like depression and anxiety, sometimes self-medicate with addictive drugs. But what's more important, I think, is that drug abuse actually CAUSES mental illness and makes existing mental problems worse, and that's what eventually leaves people unable to hold a job or pay rent.

You pointed out a seeming paradox: Given all the resources we have made available to the homeless of late, you'd expect the problem to be getting better, not worse. Well, not so fast: Nietzsche came back with a pretty good answer, pointing out that salaried NGO employees have no incentive to work themselves out of a job. The resources we devote are administered in such a way that they amount to a subsidy. It's an iron law of economics that, holding all other factors equal, if you subsidize something you always get MORE of it.

This is entirely structural and deliberate. There are powerful moneyed interests who WANT Americans homeless. We've seen a lot of this lately: By the same token, Big Pharma wants Americans sick. The Sackler family got rich getting us addicted to opiates. Pfizer et al. got rich promoting a mandatory vaccine that didn't work. Gender-bending doctors and their practices enriched themselves by 'affirming' the delusions of troubled kids - many of whom they chemically or surgically mutilated.

There's a lot more money in 'treating' a chronic problem than in actually fixing it.

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