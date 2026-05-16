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Homelessness is clearly a national problem. But my focus right now is Saratoga. Over the years the homeless population has increased and there are a variety of reasons for that.

In a perfect world no one would be homeless, but our world is clearly flawed. There are more safety nets and non-profits to combat the homeless issue and the issues that are often associated with it.

So why is there in increase in homelessness?

There are many contributing factors involved.

The way you are raised is a big one. Drug and alcohol addiction is another.

Mental illness is another one. Housing costs are another contributing factor.

Work history, education level etc.

But with all the safety nets that exist now that certainly did not exist 50 years ago it would seem logical that there would be less homelessness instead of more.

There are 62 counties in New York State. In my opinion Westchester and Saratoga Counties are probably the best two counties in all of New York State.

I think we are doing it wrong. It is noble to want to help people, but you can’t make people get their lives together if they are determined to not help themselves. I have seen and experienced a lot in my life and there are two kinds of people in this world:

Those who want to get their lives together and those who do not.

Unfortunately, too much time and tax money is spent on the latter.

If you are familiar with Saratoga Springs, you know that it is a beautiful city. It is a walkable city with lots to see and do. You can describe it as a high-quality place to live.

Saratoga is an expensive place to live. It has only been an expensive place for the past 15 years.

My issue with Saratoga is that it is the working class that is being pushed out in favor of the perpetually unemployed and chronically homeless.

If you are familiar with South Broadway, a local non-profit has bought the old Grand Union Motel and have placed the homeless there as a temporary shelter. This former motel was actually nice place for a time and was one of the few affordable places for tourists to stay in Saratoga. No more.

Now it is an ugly eye sore. It looks like a bomb hit it. This place is located on one of the main thoroughfares in the city. A gate way into Saratoga in close proximity to the Spa State Park.

It is not a good look for Saratoga.

It helps no one.

South Broadway could and should look a lot better given the affluence of the community.

Why continue to invest in a demographic that has made it clear that they have no intention of working or getting a permanent residence?

These people are frequently arrested for fights, drug and alcohol use and other low-value behaviors.

Stop the revolving door of jail, rehab, and temporary housing.

It is a burden on our local police and other law enforcement agencies.

You will never get a return on investment with these types.

There should be strict time limits with temporary housing but more importantly non-profits that are designed to help these folks have to come up with an actual plan to get these people to work and determine whether they are capable of living independently.

I don’t see this happening.

Our tax money is being wasted on those who don’t seem to value it.

I think the focus should be working class people and have actual affordable housing for those who make less than 50k a year. Help these types start their own businesses.

Also, I would like the city of Saratoga Springs to implement a plan for when a building is to be demolished, like the old Spa City Diner, also on South Broadway, that whoever does the demolition or whomever owns the lot must leave the property, so it has some kind of curb appeal. Such as putting sod down instead of leaving the lot looking like a complete concrete mess. It has been vacant for the past several years now and there is no reason for that.

I have advocated for years that a new police station would be perfect for that location.

The old police station could be converted into micro apartments. The post office on Broadway could also be converted into apartments.

Or perhaps a new apartment building that doesn’t cost 2k a month so working class people could live and work in the city even if they don’t own a vehicle.

Buy that lot and the Mavis lot and put a new building there.

Recently the city has come up with an ordinance so that the homeless can no longer camp out on the sidewalks of downtown Saratoga and I am all for that. But the city needs to come up with a strategic plan to resolve the issue of homelessness or send them packing to another city. Whatever the current plan is clearly isn’t working.

Not everything needs to be catered to the wealthy of Saratoga. We need new people in city government with new ideas to move the city forward. The taxpayers of Saratoga should be more responsive to helping the working and middle class as they are consumers of many businesses downtown.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon