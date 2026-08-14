THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Aug 14

Let me be blunt. He was their virtue signaling nigger and he went right along with con. When his outrageous and outlandish lies became exposed he could no longer serve their purpose. But he put himself into to this situation because he’s a narcissist that must be the hero even if all from fakery.

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Mama Ursus's avatar
Mama Ursus
Aug 15

So many good points. Sadly I doubt the DEI brigade will learn their lesson. They don’t actually care about the consequences to their actions, just their messaging.

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