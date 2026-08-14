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It seems that Jason Arday has taken his own life. You will know him as the unqualified professor who made up a fantastical resume that was not believable at all.

I blame liberal ideology for this. White Liberal Academics catapulted Jason to a job he was outrageously unqualified to do. He was a pathological liar, but he was not vetted by the very people who hired him. I blame academics (mostly women) and their obsession with racial identity politics. You hire people based on merit and talent, not based on race, gender or sexual identity politics.

I knew that Jason Arday was an obvious fraud, but I am not exactly surprised by his death. He became an utter laughingstock by telling so many lies. All he had to do was keep his mouth shut and he probably would have been able to keep his job. But what we permit we promote and since he had gotten away with telling so many lies, he just continued to do what he has probably done his whole life.

I don’t think anyone could stand the kind of worldwide criticism that was offered to him after he was exposed as a fraud and he was never going to get hired anywhere ever again so the only thing that could have happened did happen.

I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. It is sad and it was completely preventable if the faculty at Cambridge showed some integrity in their hiring process.

But I hope that this tragedy marks the end of DEI. We don’t need diversity, equity and inclusion as it helps absolutely no one, even the people it claims to be promoting. It was a ridiculous idea since its inception and needs to die.

No one should suffer from the shame and humiliation of being publicly fired from one’s profession, but the responsibility is on those who were insistent on hiring unqualified individuals for the sake of being politically correct.

Jason Arday was a mascot for the white liberal women who view and treat black people like pets. Now he is dead because of them.

To many emotionally weak white people are still afraid of being called a racist when they are subjected to being pressured into hiring someone who is not a good fit. This benefits NO ONE. Grow a backbone and stop giving a shit about being called racist.

It is a badge of honor at this point.

Hopefully this insanity is coming to an end.

His book which is still on Amazon should be removed also, clearly, he didn’t write it and he told so many lies it is unlikely worth reading at this point.

Everyone on the board of directors at Cambridge and anyone who is responsible for the hiring and promoting Jason Arday should be immediately removed.

Enough already.

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