THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
1d

He’s a product of generational DEI. It like generational welfare is now a problem.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
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Thomadakis
1d

I hope Gabe is gay for his sake because if he’s hetero, no woman is gonna stay with him for very long with that harridan as a potential mother-in-law

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2 replies by Nancy Muldoon and others
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