The insufferable Sunny Hostin is the epitome of the Devouring Feminine Mother.

Her overt narcissism and controlling personality will be the demise of her son in my opinion. This will not end well.

It is women like her who ruin it for the rest of us.

In the son’s latest attempt for attention can be seen in the video below. This isn’t the first time that her precious son has gotten into trouble with the cops and it most certainly will not be the last.

Gabriel, the Harvard graduate son was out for a run and was trespassing on Metro North property. The cops chased him and told him to stop. Gabriel, the Harvard graduate son seems smug when NYPD detain him, and he is immediately on the phone with his mommy Sunny Hostin whom he describes as a ‘federal prosecutor’ which is laughable since she is simply a television host because she doesn’t seem to know much about the law as Megyn Kelly has pointed out numerous times on her podcast.

Gabe the Harvard graduate is a teacher at an elementary school. (noble profession)

You would think that he would want to be a lawyer like his ‘big-time’ mommy but…

he isn’t.

Hmmmm.

I wonder why.

Did he get into Harvard on his own merit?

Doubtful.

Sunny Hostin is the kind of mother who will NEVER allow her son to outshine her. She will continue to ‘help’ him and emasculate him. This will not end well for him.

But as long as Sunny is getting her way, everything will be ‘fine.’

What ‘grown’ man calls his mommy to get out of a situation like this?

He doesn’t know how to get out from under his mother’s devouring nature. He is probably so brainwashed by this point that he isn’t even aware that there is anything unhealthy about their relationship.

I wonder how old Harvard graduate Gabe was when Sunny finally stopped holding his penis for him while toilet training him?

Eight?

Ten?

Nothing Sunny about this.





