THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
8m

I don't think most non-writers get it but for me as well blogging is a form of relaxation, a way to give life to the thoughts that bounce around in my head. For a lot of years I wrote and would go days without a single comment, but as I always said I blogged mostly for me. It still boggles the mind that people want to read and support me for my digital scribbling.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
Marina's avatar
Marina
2h

Some of us are Canadians. Unfortunately. Sigh. With currency exchanges it adds up. However I support your work, in spirit at least

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