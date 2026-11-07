https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon

About 20 years ago I started a blog called CITIZEN NANCY. I started it because I wanted to write about things that newspapers would not allow me to write about. The blog was on google. Remember them?

It was long before Substack existed and at the time I worked long hours as a server at a fancy country club in Saratoga. It was a beautiful place to work. When I returned home, I was wired and needed something constructive to do to decompress.

So, I wrote a blog. CITIZEN NANCY

Initially I believed that my audience would be others in the hospitality industry sharing insider information about all sorts of stuff that went on.

But to my surprise, City Hall and other politicos read my little blog and I started interviewing local elected officials.

It was at this country club that Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno was invited one evening and it coincided with him being indicted just a few days before this particular event. He was indicted on mail and wire fraud. He would eventually be sentenced to two years in jail. It was overturned on appeal and he was subsequently acquitted.

I was interested in observing how he would be received when he finally made an appearance.

Joe Bruno was a formidable figure, and if you know anything about New York State politics you know that Joe Bruno had a significant amount of power.

He was shrewd as fuck and he was in incredible shape even as an older man. He was a former boxer and still looked the part.

When he finally arrived, he was greeted like the second coming of Jesus Crist. I am not kidding. He was fawned over in a way that I have never seen before or since. All that was missing were the donkeys and palm leaves.

I am rarely impressed by such things, but this guy just oozed Alpha male energy that was intoxicating and fun to watch.

He did a lot for Saratoga Springs. I didn’t realize how much until he wasn’t around anymore. Joe Bruno died on October 6th, 2020, at the age of 91.

But back to the blog, you never know who will respond to your writing. Most women who write attract a distinctly female audience and the CITIZEN NANCY blog attracted both men and women.

On Substack, my audience is comprised of mostly men. I don’t know how that happened, but it has. Probably because I am a Conservative, I have a mostly white male audience. I am not complaining just making an observation.

I don’t always know what people will respond to, and it is difficult for me to be visible on Substack given that a lot of what I write is considered controversial. It is difficult for me to gain paid subscribers in part because of the content, and I believe that Substack somehow alters with the algorithm to keep people from seeing my writing.

So…if you like what I do here, please let me know. If you are unable to be a monthly subscriber, I understand. Our society is expensive. The alternative is to click the BUY ME A COFFEE button and you can donate a one-time amount of whatever you choose.

If everyone who reads my work donates $5.00 for this essay by clicking that button, I could write full-time and do more in depth articles. I could even start interviewing elected officials again.

If you are not interested in doing that, you can still support me by buying my book. You can find it on Amazon, or you can message me and I can mail you a copy. The book is only $14.95 and $5.00 to mail.

White Street: Stories From Saratoga's Favorite Orphan Child: Muldoon, Nancy: 9798234123237: Amazon.com: Books

Thank you for your support.

https://buymeacoffee.com/nancymuldoon