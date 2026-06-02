Disclaimer: I am not afraid to talk about what is considered controversial. If it triggers you than you don’t have to read it. But I am going to write about what I want to write about, and I think that most of my audience understands and appreciates that about me. If you find value here become a paid subscriber or buy me a coffee or two. Thank you. - Nancy

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I am a firm believer that the trans people have destroyed the Gay Community. Whether you agree or not there have always been gay people just as there have always been straight people. Just the facts, ma’am.

There is no question that historically gay people have been discriminated against just as women and black people have been discriminated against.

But the pendulum has swung too far in the direction of giving gays, women and blacks too much freedom and room in all facets of public life at the expense of other people.

White people and straight people have in my estimation tolerated too much and we are pushing back on the pronoun and identity politic people.

The gay community and the black community used to talk about equality and that was fine. Then, when they had equal rights, it proceeded to devolve into degenerate behavior and when the majority clapped back, we were accused of being homophobic and racist.

Neither was true.

Ghetto culture has replaced black culture and pedophilia and other predatory behaviors with the trans folks have replaced gay culture.

I don’t want someone who falsely believes that they are a woman in the girls/women’s bathroom. I also don’t want biological males in women’s sports. It is inappropriate and never should have been allowed in the first place.

We were too nice.

We were too tolerant.

We are paying the price now.

I believe that most gays do not want sexual material read to school children.

It is wrong and inappropriate.

The Gay Parade like the ones in New York City and in San Francisco used to be fun and celebratory. Now it is filled with naked degenerates which bears no resemblance to respectable society.

I believe that what adults do in the privacy of their own bedrooms has no place in a parade or on the street. To say it is low value behavior would be an understatement of epic proportions.

We need to bring back decorum and respectability. Running around naked in public does not show pride, it shows no regard for self and for others.

Should the Gay Parade be banned? Not necessarily. But there needs to be some hard and fast rules. You shouldn’t be allowed to be naked in a parade. It is presumptuous to assume that everyone wants to see your private parts.

Another thing that annoys me about the gay community is all additions to the acronyms. What is with the + sign after the LBGT crap?

I am sick of all of it.

Do we need a whole month to celebrate gay people?

No.

I said the same thing about Women’s History Month and Black History Month so at least I am consistent.

Are any of these groups currently discriminated against because I don’t think that they are. If you are being discriminated against than it has to do with your behavior more than it has to do with how you identify yourself.

Is the Gay flag still necessary? I don’t think it is.

What is it actually promoting?

It is merely an advertisement of what gender you want to have sex with.

I don’t need to know that.

Are there aspects of the gay community that I like? Yes, after all this writer is a creative and I appreciate the pageantry and the theatrical aspects of that community. Gays have had tremendous success as performers in the entertainment industry. Ru Paul comes to mind when I think of success in the gay community. He is probably one of the best drag queens ever. He is fun and he comes across as a decent person.

But he knows he is a man.

Many years ago, there was a wonderful show called Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The shows premise was to teach straight men how to dress, behave, and keep their homes in order to attract women so they could get laid.

It was fabulous show, but unfortunately it went right over the heads of straight men who didn’t want to level up in order to do that. I am certain that the audience was primarily women and gay people, but God bless those guys for trying to teach straight guys how to get quality women.

I guess the point of this essay is to demonstrate that we should be over all of the identity politics by now and we really should be.

Will there be a gay pride parade 10 years from now? I would hope not. Will there be a black or women’s history month? Same answer.

There was a time and place for these events but that time has come to pass.

What is your opinion?

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