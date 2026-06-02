THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Mid class partisan's avatar
Mid class partisan
1h

People need to remember what the phrase - what you do in the bedroom sexually ( with consenting adults) is a private issue. Let’s keep it that way.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Dave Chappelle once made the point perfectly: the gay-rights movement had already won the big cultural jackpot, and the smart move was to take the chips, leave the casino, and stop gambling on stranger and stranger demands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkw_AiOZ9_E

That is the funny-but-true doorway into Nancy Muldoon’s Pride Month insight. The old argument was private adult freedom, legal equality, and live-and-let-live. Most Americans accepted that bargain. Then the movement stayed at the table and let alphabet radicals turn victory into overreach: pronouns, trans ideology, school sexualization, naked public spectacle, men in women’s spaces, and endless acronym politics.

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