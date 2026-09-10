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Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Charlie Kirk. There are way more questions than answers.
I don’t believe the ‘official narrative.’
I know he was a good man who cared about right and wrong.
He also wasn’t going to be bullied by a certain protected class.
I admire his vision and tenacity. It is difficult to be a truth teller in a world that values deception and emotional weakness.
He was pure despite the evil around him. He was and still is an American treasure. I hope he is in a better place, a world that is actually worthy of his company.
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Charlie was a truly amazing human being. A stone genius who never attended college and carried a set of facts the size of Britannica in his head.
He was solid in his convictions but never bullied his debate opponents, and this twerky pervert with his hunting rifle has decided for America that we can’t listen to Charlie ever again.
Horrible as it might be to say, Charlie Kirk taught us more by his death than his life in many ways. He seemed like a nice guy, perhaps too nice for this day and age, but his murder exposed to a lot of normies just how terrible the other side really is.