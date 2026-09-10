THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Eric Sowers
Sep 10

Charlie was a truly amazing human being. A stone genius who never attended college and carried a set of facts the size of Britannica in his head.

He was solid in his convictions but never bullied his debate opponents, and this twerky pervert with his hunting rifle has decided for America that we can’t listen to Charlie ever again.

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Arthur Sido
Sep 10

Horrible as it might be to say, Charlie Kirk taught us more by his death than his life in many ways. He seemed like a nice guy, perhaps too nice for this day and age, but his murder exposed to a lot of normies just how terrible the other side really is.

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