Today marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of Charlie Kirk. There are way more questions than answers.

I don’t believe the ‘official narrative.’

I know he was a good man who cared about right and wrong.

He also wasn’t going to be bullied by a certain protected class.

I admire his vision and tenacity. It is difficult to be a truth teller in a world that values deception and emotional weakness.

He was pure despite the evil around him. He was and still is an American treasure. I hope he is in a better place, a world that is actually worthy of his company.