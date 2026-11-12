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Imagine if you were violently attacked on the street and instead of just taking it, you decide to fight back and maybe you called your attacker a bad word.

Now imagine relaying this story to people who know and care about you. But instead of offering sympathy to you, your friends decide to cast you in the role of the villain.

You think that they are joking.

They are not.

You are speechless.

You wonder how you ever trusted this friend.

You thought you knew this person.

Instead of focusing on the depraved behavior of your attacker and how violating and upsetting that experience is, your friends decide that you are somehow the antagonist for calling your attacker a bad word.

They might even hint that you somehow provoked the attack.

Sounds insane, right?

This is where we are now in America.

This current story isn’t a one-off but is emblematic of a…dare I say systemic problem in America and with corporate media specifically.

Last week, three white girls were coming back to an apartment complex after a night out. Two of the three approach a ring camera and begin making monkey sounds. The third girl refuses to do this. She is the smart one.

The apartment that has the ring camera is occupied by black college students.

Now this is considered national news.

Are the white girls insensitive for participating in this behavior?

Yes.

Should this story be national news?

Fuck No.

Unstable black males with extensive criminal records murder white people every day in this country, and it sometimes only makes the news when formats like X and Substack force mainstream media to acknowledge it.

Very often we don’t hear about these stories until years later.

But the Leftist media are so desperate for ‘white supremacy’ stories that they will use this particular story as confirmation of systemic ‘racism’.

I still have yet to see a group of white girls or boys for that matter violently attacking black kids. I have scoured the internet looking for such stories and videos.

I am still unable to find them.

You know why?

Because it doesn’t happen.

In all the years that I lived in NYC and rode the subway every day I never saw groups of white teenagers or adults attacking ‘minorities.’

Not once.

But you know who I did see attacking others?

Black teenagers and black ‘adults’

I saw the same thing in San Francisco.

Liberals and corporate media have failed to acknowledge reality.

They are too comfortable denying the evil being perpetrated against their fellow white people and are terrified of being called or being perceived as a ‘racist.’

It is emotional weakness.

Weak people of any hue are to be avoided.

You are only as strong as the weakest person in your social circle.

But this particular story is exactly why reasonable intelligent people do not trust corporate media. It is truly disappointing.

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