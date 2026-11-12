THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriciaandHerDog's avatar
TriciaandHerDog
3h

This is what I sing at people who call me racist or any other silly thing: Racistsexisthomophobictransismalmophobic….” In case no one recognizes that, I swiped it from Mary Poppins’ Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious...

Reply
Share
Michael Holycross's avatar
Michael Holycross
3h

Absolutely correct. And after the Republicans essentially screwed young white men, buckle up. Everything you talked about will get worse.

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy Muldoon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.