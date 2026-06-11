THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
P. Thomadakis's avatar
P. Thomadakis
5h

His family wanted him to live in a gated community … they got their wish

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
DJL's avatar
DJL
5hEdited

Thank you for saying out loud with the rest of us have been feeling for a very long time. Their culture continues to spiral downward. I have friends who are black, just like I have friends who are white, Asian, Middle Eastern. Whatever. But in general, the black culture brings everything down. They have lost all respect for humanity. I live in an area with a large black population and you can feel the tension in the air everywhere you go. And it’s not from me. I could care less. I’m so over all of the bullshit. I just can’t stand it. The discrimination is from them. It’s like they just can’t let go. I just have to ask the black community: “I never owned a slave and you never picked cotton so what’s the problem?”

Reply
Share
1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Nancy Muldoon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture