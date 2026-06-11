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The aftermath of the Karmelo verdict is just as bad as the crime itself. This case was as open and shut as can be. Karmelo Anthony killed another teenage boy because he wanted to. He had many opportunities to walk away from the encounter that he created but chose not to.

He chose to instigate a violent act for no other reason than he was mad at being told that he could not be where he was not supposed to be.

All he had to do was leave.

It wasn’t clear why he was in the tent in first place.

It was not his school tent.

For the Karmelo Anthony’s of the world, you know, the ones who demand respect from everyone but give none in return, being told no is an act of disrespect. They behave like a three-year-old who is told that they can’t have another cookie. This behavior is a standard feature with these types.

For those who have no moral compass like Karmelo, standing your ground is cause for violence because violence is the language of the black community.

Karmelo had the unfortunate problem of having shitty parents and many people have survived shitty parents who did not have the emotional or intellectual skills it requires to be a positive force in his life.

However, just because you have shitty parents does not entitle anyone to harm another human being.

His parents revealed their true nature during before and during the trial.

In fact, if I didn’t know anything about the case and saw the parents being interviewed you might come to the conclusion that the Anthony family had their child killed.

But that isn’t the reality.

Karmelo Anthony is the killer. Austin Metcalf was the victim.

But the majority of blacks in America have never allowed the facts to get in the way of their tale of victimization. They behave as if it is still 1926. According to them, everyone terrorizes them for no other reason than their skin is black. If this were 1926 instead of 2026, I might agree with them but that isn’t what’s happening.

The delusional behavior is so bad that even Stevie Wonder could see it.

Ghetto blacktivists that protested outside the courtroom had the reactions that we have all been accustomed to hearing and seeing. They accused the jury of being racist and complained that Karmelo Anthony didn’t get a fair trial which is completely absurd. They were also saying that white people should be killed.

Karmelo Anthony did not do himself any favors by not taking the stand.

He never publicly said that he was sorry or expressed remorse in any way and that speaks volumes about his lack of morals and emotional intelligence.

Karmelo and family had an entire year to hire a lawyer with an impressive resume but that isn’t what they did. They spent the money that was gifted to them on a home and expensive cars and trips instead of hiring a respectable defense attorney.

They demanded a public defender instead.

That doesn’t impress anyone.

To make it worse they hired a public spokesperson who shook a baby so bad that the child is permanently disabled.

Is the Anthony family really this dense?

This is a great argument for licensing for parents. Karmelo had shit for parents so of course he doesn’t know right from wrong. He was never taught right from wrong.

I believe Karmelo doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

And that is what is wrong with the majority of the black population. They don’t believe that ANY behavior that they participate is wrong. They really don’t.

Any limitation or boundary that someone sets in front of them is treated like a personal affront to them.

They have proven time and time again, that they are averse to responsibility, accountability and the social norms of society.

Blacks have almost single handedly ruined public spaces like restaurants, movie theatres and cruises because of their outrageous anti-social behavior.

People are sick of it and it’s not just white people.

It’s everybody.

Asians, Latinos, Indians and others do not want blacks as customers because they have learned that it just isn’t worth the aggravation. Bad money chases away good money as the saying goes.

Even black hair salons have had to cut off bad black clients for their unwillingness to pay when the service is rendered. The conflicts and physical confrontations with them and getting the police involved in these types of disputes only hurts their business and is a complete waste of time.

It is time to part ways with these folks as they have made it abundantly clear that they have NO INTENTION of changing their behavior.

They also do not understand that avoidance of them is not discriminatory. People do not want to be around them as they have nothing of value and just being in close proximity is frustrating and exhausting.

Sadly, they do not even realize that alienating themselves from the rest of society is hurting them.

Karmelo Anthony will have a difficult time in prison, and he will find out what real disrespectful behavior is all about. He ruined his life with one irresponsible decision.

He will be lucky if he gets out in ten or fifteen years. He will get a second chance of living as an adult, and that is assuming he does some self-reflecting while incarcerated. His parents will still have the opportunity to visit their son if they choose to.

The Metcalf family can only visit their son at the cemetery.

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