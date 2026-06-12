Still Timely after 30 yearsChris Rock was on pointNancy MuldoonJun 12, 20261572Share1572SharePreviousNext
Without the black race card the Marxist movement would struggle. Cant get the same mileage from the Spanish, Asian, or any other group. The lunatics of the left worked long and hard to bamboozle them folks. And their useful idiots number in the hundred of millions and has infected all aspects of government, industry, education, health care, judicial and religion. Mean Orange Man is cutting off the cash grift. The only way to stop it. No mostly peaceful protest after the verdict. Can I get an Amen?
Back when Obama started talking about racism, and not so much him but all the noise around it, I took a minute to look up opinion polls on public perceptions and blacks polled actually thought black people were the most racist group.