THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
2d

Look at the most recent incident. A ghetto rat goes on a stealing spree at Walmart with her one year old in tow. Like WTF? And when there’s a shootout because of her violence the baby is shot. But of course it’s not her fault.

As I’ve discussed with Josh Slocum this population is as Cluster B as it gets. No surprise it gets supported and defended by Cluster B white people.

And yes you need to distance yourself from black people.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
working rich's avatar
working rich
2d

Success in America means having nothing to do with them. Not in the supermarket, not in recreation, and not on the roads.

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