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After 50 plus years of having the ‘diversity is our strength’ propaganda shoved down our throats against our will, the truth eventually floats to the surface.

As it turns out, diversity benefits everyone BUT white people.

When I go into the Chinese Restaurant, I don’t complain that there are no non-Asians working there. If I went in there tomorrow and I saw a ‘diverse’ staff made up of the usual obligatory diversity roster, white guy, white gal, Latin guy, Black guy I would turn around and find myself another Chinese restaurant to patronize.

Same thing with Indian restaurants. I don’t expect or want white people to work there. The whole point of going to an ethnic eatery is to eat something from someone else’s culture.

But as all white people know, diversity is only expected of white owned and run businesses. No one else has to comply.

But what about relationships? Do white people benefit from have a diverse group of friends? We all know someone who is black and is decent, but did we befriend them because they are black? Or were we friends with them because we shared a common interest?

Only white liberals brag about having black friends as if were a flex.

It isn’t.

I certainly don’t go around collecting different types of people based on race, gender or ethnicity. I either like you or I don’t.

We either have a similar value system or we don’t.

You have morals or you lack them and if you lack them, I step away.

I have had varied experiences in my life. I grew up in a small town in upstate New York. I moved to a big city of Brooklyn New York in my last year of High School.

I was the only white student in a public school that year.

I have lived in ‘multicultural’ San Francisco. I didn’t care for what I saw there and that is how I became a Conservative. I saw a lot of violence in both NYC and San Francisco, and it wasn’t perpetrated by white people.

The ‘black people are being hunted’ narrative that mainstream media continues to perpetuate is fictitious. The only people that they are being hunted by are people that look like them.

Thirty years ago, it may have been safe to have some black friends in your social circle but that is no longer the case.

The risk outweighs any perceived reward for befriending them.

Blacks have proven that they are a liability for good and decent white people. The majority of blacks especially ghetto types are easily agitated over seemingly trivial issues, have low or no emotional intelligence and are prone to violence. They fail to speak standard English and have limited communication skills.

The Nolan Wells debacle comes to mind. All of his white friends were doxxed and received death threats.

Can you imagine getting death threats from complete strangers because they falsely believe you killed your black friend over Fourth of July weekend?

In my own experience blacks seem incapable of objectively observing things from anyone else’s viewpoint. They see racism where it doesn’t exist and are constantly policing everyone else’s behavior except their own.

When confronted with solid empirical evidence that contradicts the narrative they hold onto—like in the Karmelo Anthony case—some insisted on seeing the murdered individual as the suspect rather than recognizing Karmelo Anthony as the actual perpetrator. This often leads to public meltdowns when anyone challenges their version of events.

You can’t have real conversations with such people because they are completely irrational. You must agree or you are a…wait for it…RACIST.

It is absurd.

Blacks are only 13 percent of the population but commit well over 50% of all violent crime in America. I believe the percentage to be higher but, in any event, blacks commit way more crime per capita than any other race of people.

Anyone willing to call out the bad and often illegal behavior of blacks is demonetized, shadow-banned or is cancelled.

They are considered persona non grata.

One individual who was out in front of the black on white violence and called it out consistently was Colin Flaherty. See video below. He also wrote a couple of books: Don’t Make the Black Kids Angry and White Girl Bleed A Lot. RIP COLIN.

His books are on Amazon, but people are deterred from buying it because Amazon feels that the information is ‘racist’ and jacks up the price of the books for hundreds of dollars to make it look like that they aren’t banning the book. Ridiculous! Don’t believe me? Look it up.

Black kids who are friends with mostly white kids are probably safer than hanging out with other black kids but that is not discussed in our society. The same cannot be said for white kids who choose to associate with mostly black kids.

White kids who mistakenly believe that there is ‘nothing wrong’ with befriending black kids are in for a rude and violent awakening. There is no shortage of videos of white kids who are attacked by blacks as a form of entertainment. Blacks love to humiliate their white victims in a primal display of social dominance.

White Democrats who insist, “But I’m not racist,” fail to realize that this fact alone is irrelevant. You may not be racist, but they ARE. They hate you and what you represent.

Whites make themselves vulnerable by associating with people who couldn’t care less whether you lived or died, and they would prefer that you die at the hands of their violence.

Like Scott Adams said, “Just get away, and there is no fixing this problem.”

Black people are openly hunting and savagely attacking and killing white people right now. Think Iryna Zarutska. I won’t post the video as we have all seen it.

Nothing is being done about violent crime or black crime in particular. Kathy Hochul, New York Governor claims that crime is down in New York.

We know it isn’t true.

New York City has always been a violent city, but I have never seen this kind of daily violence in broad daylight as it occurs now. But it doesn’t just happen in New York, these events are happening all over the country. A lot of anti-white violence is being scrubbed from the internet. That should tell you something. The mainstream media rarely reports it and when they have to the stories are buried. I had difficulty finding stories that were once easy to look up. That is not an accident.

This story below I found on X where the majority of these types of stories remain. How the hell does a 15-year-old boy beat the crap out of a little girl?

Because it is allowed.

Most white people that I know have a story or multiple stories about how they were assaulted and/or robbed by blacks at some point in their life. Considering that blacks comprise of only 13% of the population and that whites are nearly the majority you would think that most white people would not have been victimized by this demographic.

I was robbed at gun point in NYC in 1991. Suspect was black.

I was followed and nearly attacked with a lead pipe by a black assailant in July of 1990 in Brooklyn one morning when I went out for a run.

In June of 1986 I and another woman were nearly chased down in Harlem as we went for a walk. All of the kids chasing us were black.

The stories are endless. You would be hard pressed to find white people especially white women who do not have a story like this.

If you are black and you want to spend time with your white friends, that is generally a safe activity. But for whites who want to hang out with black people, not a good idea.

Too much risk and very little benefit.

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