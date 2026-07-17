THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
4dEdited

"I think Madonna will die on stage." Hahhhhaaa! Ha!

The other day I was treated to a clip of Madge leaving a hotel in a skirt so short I saw her gray coochie.

I did not want to see her gray coochie.

Atop her neck was a plastic Madonna mask.

Of all the stars to defy ageism, one would have expected Madonna to give the demand for youthful appearance the middle finger.

After all, most people in this world are older. Why not just look the part?

I had to stop following her on Instagram. It was just too cringy. Too pathetic to even feel sorry for her.

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Duncan A Turner's avatar
Duncan A Turner
4dEdited

I remember seeing the movie "In Bed with Madonna" in the cinema. The performances from the shows were great, but I remember some of the scenes of Madonna interacting with her staff backstage and behind the scenes. The one that stuck was a scene of her "praying" for "God" to bless the show or something like that. I thought whatever God she is praying to, it is not the God most people mean when they refer to "God" in our western (formerly Judeo-Christian) societies. I think I started being not so sure I still unreservedly liked Madonna's music quite so much from that date onward.

We have gone a lor further down that road since then. The old, hidden pagan gods (Aphrodite, Ishtar, Baal, Molech etc) are everywhere now, and not hiding behind disguises any more. They are gods that progressively enslave their devotees to various impulses, and dare I say it, demonic powers.

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