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Most origin stories of our favorite celebrities are a figment of their publicists’ imagination. But not so for the story of Madonna.

She arrived in New York City in August of 1978 with only $35 dollars with the intention of being a dancer. She got into a cab at the airport and instructed the driver to drop her off ‘in the middle of everything’ and landed in Times Square.

Within a few short years, she would transcend the entertainment industry with her sheer force of personality, drive, work ethic and change the music industry and the world forever in ways no one else has done before or since.

The fact that she had no connections in the entertainment industry or friends to stay with when she first arrived in New York City is absolutely incredible.

The utter gall is pure MADONNA.

Whether you like her or not isn’t the point.

She worked her ass off until her dream became a reality.

Could this kind of experience be duplicated today in New York City?

I doubt it.

The 1970’s in NYC was a special time and place. New York was not as expensive as it is now. Artists could make it and often banded together in ways that are just about impossible these days. She gravitated towards painters, and other performers until she found her tribe.

She not only was a fantastic performer, and visionary but she fused fashion and embraced the gay community when much of society treated gay men like lepers during the AIDS crisis. To her credit she was an outspoken advocate for the gay community in a way that could have derailed her career, but she did it anyway.

It was Madonna who invented the selfie and she showed the world that you didn’t need to have show-biz connections to make your dreams come true.

Before Madonna there were female artists like Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar and Debbie Harry but Madonna was a completely different animal.

Her dance skills, her intuitive sense of style, and her overt sexuality she knew how to perform for the camera, and her videos had a huge impression on every teenage girl in America (including me)

She was incredibly photogenic and her heart shaped face, aqua-colored eyes and perfectly shaped nose were in my opinion Madonna’s best physical features.

Mothers everywhere were nervous about their girls emulating Madonna’s unapologetic sexual energy. She blatantly used men for sexual pleasure in a way that men (and women) were unaccustomed to.

She was accused by the public and many music industry executives of being a talentless slut and an opportunist. She defied all of those critics.

Who could forget her performance at the Radio City Music Hall of “Like A Virgin” at the very first MTV awards on September 14th, 1984?

Her entrance on the stage was emerging from a 17-foot wedding cake decked out in a wedding dress. No one had ever seen anything like it. She was rolling around the floor making sexual gyrations and it was this three-minute performance that made her a star. It was the performance people couldn’t stop talking about.

Even Madonna’s manager thought her career was over as soon as she came off stage.

But that was just the beginning of a meteoric rise to fame, fortune and power that would rein for decades.

Each album was better than the one before, each performance and tour was riskier and more creative than the one previously.

She was unstoppable.

People continued to underestimate her over the years, but she always outworked, outsmarted and out strategized her critics.

But lately things have changed. None of us are getting any younger. Madonna will be 68 on August 16th. I am not sure why she would want to continue performing but she has a new upcoming album and is currently planning an upcoming tour.

But how will it all end for Madge?

She is undoubtably the worlds most accomplished performer and known personalities. In this series I will discuss the politics of her career, the sexism she was subjected to, the ageism she is currently experiencing and a whole lot of other stuff that we talk about when her name comes up.

We will also explore the topic of when a performer should retire and why we should have ‘term limits’ for everyone including ourselves. And does the public have the right to have such opinions?

I think Madonna will die on stage. She is addicted to the stage and the attention it provides her ego, but what are your thoughts on this subject?

And remember kids, none of us are getting out of this life alive.

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