Taking a Much-Needed Break
Today is my birthday and I am going to take time to celebrate.
And I am going to step away from Substack for a bit so I can finish up my book and get it launched.
I encourage my readers to go back and read some of my older posts. I will be back soon with some new material. Thank you for being here.
Have a happy birthday and enjoy the break. You've been one of the more prodigious posters I subscribe to.
Be good to yourself, Nancy. Thank you for sharing your life with us and Happy Birthday