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Part of the problem here in America is we are paying for the sins of the past. Let’s take public assistance for example. There is no shame in being in need and using the Department of Social Services to get what you need if you are crisis.

Temporarily.

But just like any government run agency, you get people who continually have their hand out and that, unfortunately becomes a way of life.

Generational poverty should not be a thing.

But it is.

There should be strict time limits. Most Departments of Social Services provide some sort of job training, resume writing and job interview skills and that is a good thing.

The problem in America right now isn’t that there are too few safety nets, but rather there are too many.

It is enabling.

It stifles any drive or ambition of an individual.

It’s like clipping a bird’s wings.

Once you do, flying is no longer possible.

But essentially that is what we have done to the downtrodden.

Helping and assisting is one thing but encouraging learned helplessness is a disaster.

The other part of the equation is that public assistance is not sustainable. It is a burden on the taxpayer and there is not a lot of return on investment.

How many success stories do we see when people are given free rental assistance, food stamps and other kinds of assistance?

The only success stories will be from people who briefly on assistance and who got off of it the moment they could and never looked back. But those people probably grew up in households where working and doing for yourself was expected.

Not everyone grows up like that.

I have advocated on licensing for parenthood in previous posts.

There are too many women who have multiple children while on public assistance and that should be completely discouraged.

I think we should consider mandatory sterilization for those who continue to crank out children who have little or no work history.

Is that cruel?

I don’t think it is.

Imagine that YOU are one of those children growing up in an environment where Mom doesn’t work but continues to have random men in the house. Your siblings do not share the same father. Maybe there is a lot of drugs in the house or other addiction issues.

Would you expect anything positive to come from this environment?

No.

And that is what we see in the news all the time. The results of this kind of ‘life’

All kids deserve to have a happy and healthy upbringing.

Free from predatory men

Free from drugs and addiction issues

Free from food scarcity and other forms of depravation.

We need to get serious about what we want in this country.

We need to have higher expectations of the ‘poor’ but offer real solutions.

But for many, they end up like the mouse in the trap.

Why does the mouse end up dead in the trap?

Because he/she never understands why the cheese is free.

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