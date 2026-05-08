THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
May 8

And when I think of how I didn't have kids -- but the government paid these losers to have them -- it makes my blood boil.

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Nietzsche's Hammer's avatar
Nietzsche's Hammer
May 8

This is why I have always loved the ancient Chinese proverb about how it's better to teach a man to fish than to just give him one.

I know human nature. There have always been the lazy and apathetic among us, and therefore, not every starving man is willing to learn how to fish, but would rather be a burden to others instead.

And that's why I am a strong believer in natural law = let them starve to death. Society would suddenly become a lot more functional.

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