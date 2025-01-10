THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Andrew Morrison's avatar
Andrew Morrison
May 5

Back in the day (World War II era), they purposely picked men to be Military Police (MPs) based on height. There was a study done in the late 80s or early 90s that showed that taller police officers were less likely to get into fights. The shorter the cop the more likely a suspect thought he could get away, or, beat the cop up.

When I was a kid, the local town police chief had been an MP during WWII. He was 6'6". You saw him coming at you, you cowered in fear.

I'm sorry, but a woman dealing with hardened criminals in a supermax facility is a bad idea.

I remember meeting a retired prison guard from Attica. He was 6'9". He told us so. We had done a raid on a drug ring in Rochester, NY. Some of the arrestees were all packed together in a cell and they were pointing fingers at each other seeking out who was to blame for the bust. Mr. 6'9" stood up and yelled at them like he was their daddy, to shut up and be quiet while everyone was being processed, or, there would be hell to pay. They meekly complied.

A woman dealing with rapists, murderers, and all other forms of violent offenders is at a loss.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
Lori Garland's avatar
Lori Garland
Jan 11, 2025

Very interesting, Looking forward to the next installment, I remember that case and the way it was handled, thank you for bringing to light the controversy, Lori Garland

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