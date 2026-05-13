The Goal
More Paid Subscribers
I currently have 17 paid subscriptions. My monthly subscription is $5 a month. $100 dollars a year and $500 (you can adjust this number) to be a Founding Paid Member.
For the past 17 months I have written and posted articles that you would never read in any mainstream newspaper or magazine. I have posted new content almost every single day.
I take on topics that others shy away from.
The goal was to get 3 more paid subscribers by this Saturday May 16th.
If you have thought about becoming a paid subscriber, please give into the urge.
If you are unable to do that, please consider buying me a coffee. (It is a one-time donation in any amount you choose.
Life is what happens to you while you’re planning for the future.
Wait! $5 per month but $100 per year? Do the math.