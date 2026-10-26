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I had a reader yesterday comment that I write about things that have been considered taboo and he referred to it as ‘third rail’ subject matter. I believe that to be an accurate description of what I write. Perhaps I should change the name of my Substack.

For those who are unaware of what the ‘third rail’ is, it is the additional rail alongside the two main tracks that supplies the electrical current which is anywhere from 600-750 volts. If you step on it, you will be electrocuted.

Not a good way to die.

To talk and write about third rail subject matter is to be considered persona non grata. It can make anyone who dares to talk about these subjects openly unemployable. Most people are afraid of losing their jobs and reputations.

The elites and political puppet master’s rely on an emotional weak and fearful general public.

Most of us white people, (even Democrats) have had these ‘kitchen table’ conversations.

We all know that black criminality is what is driving most sanctuary cities into the ground. Illegal immigrant crime is also but that is another subject for another day.

Black people are currently allowed to commit innumerable violent crimes with little or no punishment. Liberals fail to understand that black criminals have NO FEAR of law enforcement or of any social consequences and this has been happening for the past fifty or sixty years.

With each generation of blacks, the crimes become more violent, and the age of the perpetrator continues to get younger and younger. Take this case from a couple of years ago. It happened in Virginia. A six-year-old shot his white teacher. He had been a problem child long before that. (see video below)

When I first heard this story, the media refused to say what race the boy who shot his teacher was.

THAT IS HOW WE KNOW. When the perpetrator is black, they NEVER mention the race.

No six-year-old behaves like this unless he has been taught to behave and live like this. The video is disturbing on many levels, but I guess the obvious is how in the world can a six-year-old child be this hateful and full of rage?

One reason.

Black women.

They are the real monsters of this problem.

You know, the one demographic who claims everyone is victimizing her. The kind of female that makes absurd proclamations that, ‘politeness is whiteness.’ She has no parenting skills and values her iphone more than her own children.

She is loud, obnoxious, uneducated, entitled as fuck, openly hates White people, Asian people and everyone and is proud of it and hides it from no one.

In other words, she has ‘main character syndrome.’

Is it any wonder why so many blacks are completely rageful and apathetic?

There are thousands of videos on YouTube to corroborate what I am saying.

But we have all witnessed it.

In most of my interactions with black females in the past the number one topic of conversation with them is how black men mistreat them. They always had a litany of complaints but the second anyone white expresses a negative opinion about someone black you are accused of being a Klan member.

They have played this game for far too long.

How to rein it in?

One of the main components of this pathology is public assistance.

If your kid is expelled from school or commits crimes showing no remorse or willingness to correct bad or illegal behavior than they should not be permitted to receive public assistance. The same goes for white kids who break the law.

It is unacceptable

The picture above is from a story I saw on the internet this morning. The three ‘men’ posed as police officers to get into someone’s apt building and executed him. This is standard fare on the internet. It is as disgusting as it is disturbing.

We need to talk about sterilization. There are too many mothers who have no money but continue to have children that are funded by the American taxpayer. And the ‘men’ who continue to be nothing but sperm donors, but contribute nothing meaningful to their children’s lives, they should be given vasectomies and should have to reimburse the taxpayers for the procedure.

The public school system should implement parenting classes.

We should consider licensing for becoming a parent.

We cannot continue to allow people who have zero morals and values to ‘raise’ children and expect a positive outcome.

Low value people do not raise high value people.

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