THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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working rich's avatar
working rich
10hEdited

Look at Michelle Obama. She is the stereotype. She hates America and white people. She is worth over $50 million. Got into Princeton and Harvard Law School with Affirmative action. What is her problem? Does she think that she would have ever been the First Lady of Ghana or whatever other “ s ithole country her ancestors came from?

A better attitude would have gone a long way. She says she fears for her kids if they get pulled over by police for a traffic violation? Really? With Secret Service protection? Not a nice lady.

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DJL's avatar
DJL
10h

Do you know how often I think these thoughts in my head? I’ve been the victim of reverse racism from black women for so long. They hate white women. I think they hate themselves. I sincerely try not to be racist and I try to give everyone the benefit of the doubt, but honestly black women have a chip on their shoulder the size of Texas and for no reason whatsoever and they just wanna blame everyone else for their problems, problems that really don’t exist.

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