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I have said for a long time that America is far more classist than it is racist or sexist.

When is the last time you saw a Hollywood movie depicting white working-class accurately? And when I say accurately, I mean the way that blue collar white people talk and the kinds of things that they value and where they hang out etc.

I will tell you.

The film was called Good Will Hunting.

That was almost 30 years ago!

I have known for a long time that upper middle-class liberals and the Hollywood elites have always been contemptuous of white working-class people. They do everything they can to avoid being in close proximity of us and as a result know very little about us.

I saw overt classism during Donald Trump’s first Presidential run when middle class liberals thought they were going to get the white working-class vote.

They failed to understand why so many of us voted for Trump.

Which is why Hillary Clinton called us a basket full of deplorables. She couldn’t read the room.

Most blue-collar people that I know are Republicans and would never vote for a Democrat.

Middle class white people have nothing but feelings of hostility towards us. They have no business feeling this way.

Blue collar white people tend to tell it like it is and where they lack in education and sophistication they make up for it in brutal honesty. We don’t sugar coat it.

Working class people tend to live in sketchy neighborhoods and are more likely to be the targets of crime and random violence.

Democrats only talked about blue collar workers when they tried to emotionally blackmail us into voting for them, but we know that they don’t give a shit about us.

It is kind of like when the bully suddenly pretends to befriend their target. They want something from you.

Most movies that are about white people are about the polite respectable kind of white people. The ones who live in great neighborhoods and send their kids to great schools and there is nothing wrong with wanting to live in a good neighborhood and wanting your kid to go to a good school.

But as someone who has grown up in a town of affluent people things are not always what they seem.

In my experience, the polite respectable people are rarely as polite or as respectable as they pretend to be.

Think of how many women who embezzle money from their employers. These aren’t usually working-class people. More often than not they are making a shit ton of money in salary, and they have a husband who makes even more.

The stereotype is that only poor or working class steal things, but the reality is just the opposite.

There have been brief moments of honesty in certain films that alludes to the issue of class struggle. One that comes to mind is Judd Nelson’s character in the movie The Breakfast Club.

He plays John Bender (the criminal) the only working-class character in the movie.

He is considered the ‘bad’ one. Of course, he is the bad one because he comes from the wrong side of the tracks, but he is also the most honest character in the movie because not only can he read the room, but he also owns it which is why everyone else in the movie follows his lead.

The moment of real truth in the movie is when he calls out the Molly Ringwald character for being an elitist snob.

Things haven’t changed much for working class people in the past 40 years. The cost of everything has risen except wages and salaries. I know when upper middle-class people complain about the economy it is always harder on blue collar people. The cost of rents in this country has skyrocketed over the past 10 years and it makes it almost impossible to save money and get into another income bracket. Too much of our tax money goes to those who don’t work or refuse to work.

But the limousine liberals in Hollywood and the political ruling class are doing all they can to erase and demoralize regular working people in America. It is infuriating to watch illegals have more rights than its own citizens.

But what I like most about the working class is our sense of humor. No one talks shit like blue collar white people and this scene exemplifies that. It is still hilarious and relevant after all these years.

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