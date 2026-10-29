THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

THE NEW YORK CITIZEN

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Nietzsche's Hammer's avatar
Nietzsche's Hammer
3h

You just mentioned one of my favorite movies which is The Breakfast Club. Notice how the only person in the room John Bender did not call out was Ally Sheedy's character, Allison, "The basket case"?

Because she was the female version of Bender when you get down to it, therefore Bender left her alone. And remember also how Bender was actually friendly with Carl the janitor?

When you get down to it, The Breakfast Club is really an anti-hirearchy film.

The real problem, in my opinion, really isn't even class as it is ego. Dominance hierarchies give low agency people a place to outsource value and purpose, and the only way they know how to elevate themselves is to push others down rather than do the work of self mastery.

Socioeconomic status for these AWFLs, is just an external factor they tie their ego too.

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1 reply by Nancy Muldoon
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
1h

I grew up in what is now considered the Baltimore/Washington corridor. Back then it was far, far more white. The area I grew up in had a mixture of people. Some of the neighborhoods were doctors, lawyers, accountants; the professional class. Some of the neighborhoods were small bungalows with second hand cars in the drive way. We as teenagers were aware of class but never got wrapped up in. We got an excellent public education.

Those more white working class people could be rough around the edges. They saw no value of a college education. They could be harsh. But none of them would have ever considered public assistance. They worked hard and just accepted the limitation of their paycheck. Like no family vacations in Florida.

But I'd put their intelligence up against the mental wherewithal of our current elite class. Even they could have figured out that COVID was at best a bad flu and a paper jock strap across their face prevented nothing.

Finally, the white doctor that lived in the nice neighborhood with swimming pools (well before the days of gated communities like today) never feared the white truck driver that lived in the poor neighborhood a few miles away.

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